Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?
- Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
Breakfast is the first thing that you eat in a day and it is also the most important meal that you consume. Breakfast should be hearty and provide you with energy to get on with your day. However, due to our extremely busy and packed schedules, it is not easy for most of us to sit and have breakfast properly. But fret not, there is a very delicious solution to that - smoothies.
Smoothies make for a great breakfast. They provide you with proper nourishment and are a delectable on-the-go breakfast option. And guess what, smoothies are the best friends of people who have busy schedules, just like Sonam Kapoor. The actor who is currently busy shooting her film, shared a story on her Instagram account that showed Sonam having a breakfast smoothie while getting ready on the sets.
The clip showed Sonam sipping on her smoothie that was made using 1.5 scoops of dark chocolate nutrition powder, 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon instant coffee and 300 ml almond milk, all blended together.
However, if you don’t like the ingredients of Sonam's smoothie, let us share the recipe of another one with you that consists of a lot of fruits.
Ingredients:
1 medium overripe banana, sliced and frozen
1/2 cup frozen mango chunks
1 red grapefruit, peeled and segmented
2 spoonfuls Greek yoghurt
1/4 cup apple cider plus more (or less) based on your desired thickness
Method:
Add frozen banana, mango, grapefruit, and Greek yoghurt to blender.
Pour in 1/4 cup apple cider, then blend until smooth. You can add a bit more apple cider and blend until smoothie is your desired consistency.
Pour into glasses and serve ice cold!
Smoothies are extremely easy to make. You just have to look into your fridge and blend together whatever fruits you can find. To that, just add a dash of almond milk or Greek yoghurt and you are good to go.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/recipesthatreallywork)
