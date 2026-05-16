‘Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade
Nutritionist shares a marinade for chicken breast that enhances juiciness without using curd or oil, supporting overall health.
Chicken breast is one of the leanest, most filling sources of protein with very little saturated fat or calories. However, having it daily can be boring. Moreover, cooking chicken breast often makes it dry. If you also face a similar problem, we have found the best marinade recipe for you.
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On January 23, Sandhya Balaji, a nutritionist and fitness coach who goes by Fit Pataka on Instagram, shared a marinade recipe for making the juiciest chicken breast. She pointed out that everyone says curd makes chicken juicy. However, she recommended not using curd for the marination, as eggs do the real work.
Here is her go-to juicy chicken breast marinade recipe that works even without oil:
Ingredients for marination
This marinade is perfect for 500 g of chicken breast:{{/usCountry}}
This marinade is perfect for 500 g of chicken breast:{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp chilli powder{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp chilli powder{{/usCountry}}
2 tbsp peri peri masala{{/usCountry}}
2 tbsp peri peri masala{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp pepper{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp pepper{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp chicken masala{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp chicken masala{{/usCountry}}
½ tbsp ginger garlic paste{{/usCountry}}
½ tbsp ginger garlic paste{{/usCountry}}
½ tbsp lemon juice{{/usCountry}}
½ tbsp lemon juice{{/usCountry}}
1 whole egg{{/usCountry}}
1 whole egg{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Method
- Wash the chicken properly. To know how to do it safely, here's a step-by-step guide.
- Now, in a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, and coat the chicken thoroughly.
- Refrigerate the chicken for 30 minutes.
- Once you are done, air-fry the chicken at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes.
Method
- Wash the chicken properly. To know how to do it safely, here's a step-by-step guide.
- Now, in a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, and coat the chicken thoroughly.
- Refrigerate the chicken for 30 minutes.
- Once you are done, air-fry the chicken at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes.
This recipe uses no curd or oil and gives you non-dry, non-rubbery chicken. Just tender, juicy, protein-packed chicken breast every single time.
Why should you have chicken breast?{{/usCountry}}
This recipe uses no curd or oil and gives you non-dry, non-rubbery chicken. Just tender, juicy, protein-packed chicken breast every single time.
Why should you have chicken breast?{{/usCountry}}
Chicken is highly nutritious and a good source of protein. Adding it to your diet may help support weight loss, muscle growth, and bone health. Meanwhile, while all cuts of chicken are great for you, the breast piece is the most nutritious because it contains nutrients that are involved in repairing the body’s tissues, building immunity and boosting energy. It is also lower in saturated fat than thighs, legs, and wings, making it a smart choice for people concerned about their weight. Moreover, as a lean protein, chicken also supports cardiovascular health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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