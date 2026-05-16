‘Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade

Chicken breast is one of the leanest, most filling sources of protein with very little saturated fat or calories. However, having it daily can be boring. Moreover, cooking chicken breast often makes it dry. If you also face a similar problem, we have found the best marinade recipe for you.

A marinade recipe for making the juiciest chicken breast. (Pexel)

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On January 23, Sandhya Balaji, a nutritionist and fitness coach who goes by Fit Pataka on Instagram, shared a marinade recipe for making the juiciest chicken breast. She pointed out that everyone says curd makes chicken juicy. However, she recommended not using curd for the marination, as eggs do the real work.

Here is her go-to juicy chicken breast marinade recipe that works even without oil:

Ingredients for marination

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{{^usCountry}} This marinade is perfect for 500 g of chicken breast: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marinade is perfect for 500 g of chicken breast: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1 tbsp chilli powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 tbsp chilli powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2 tbsp peri peri masala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2 tbsp peri peri masala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 tbsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 tbsp pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 tbsp chicken masala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 tbsp chicken masala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ tbsp ginger garlic paste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ tbsp ginger garlic paste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ tbsp lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ tbsp lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 whole egg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 whole egg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Method Wash the chicken properly. To know how to do it safely, here's a step-by-step guide. Now, in a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, and coat the chicken thoroughly. Refrigerate the chicken for 30 minutes. Once you are done, air-fry the chicken at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method Wash the chicken properly. To know how to do it safely, here's a step-by-step guide. Now, in a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, and coat the chicken thoroughly. Refrigerate the chicken for 30 minutes. Once you are done, air-fry the chicken at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This recipe uses no curd or oil and gives you non-dry, non-rubbery chicken. Just tender, juicy, protein-packed chicken breast every single time. Why should you have chicken breast? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recipe uses no curd or oil and gives you non-dry, non-rubbery chicken. Just tender, juicy, protein-packed chicken breast every single time. Why should you have chicken breast? {{/usCountry}}

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Chicken is highly nutritious and a good source of protein. Adding it to your diet may help support weight loss, muscle growth, and bone health. Meanwhile, while all cuts of chicken are great for you, the breast piece is the most nutritious because it contains nutrients that are involved in repairing the body’s tissues, building immunity and boosting energy. It is also lower in saturated fat than thighs, legs, and wings, making it a smart choice for people concerned about their weight. Moreover, as a lean protein, chicken also supports cardiovascular health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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