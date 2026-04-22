Struggling with bloating and constipation? Try this gastroenterologist-approved fruit smoothie to get your gut moving

Bloating, constipation, and that lingering feeling of heaviness can make even the simplest days uncomfortable – especially when your gut just doesn’t seem to cooperate. Whether it’s irregular bowel movements or that constant sense of fullness, digestive discomfort is something many people quietly deal with. While there’s no one-size-fits-all fix, turning to natural, fibre-rich ingredients can be a gentle and effective way to support your gut. And if you’re looking for an easy, refreshing way to get things moving, this fruit-powered smoothie might be just what your routine needs.

Try out Dr Salhab's recipe to relieve constipation and bloating!(Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a simple yet delicious gut-friendly smoothie – using dragon fruit, blueberries and pineapple – that may help ease bloating and constipation. In an Instagram video posted on April 22, he walks viewers through the recipe step by step while also breaking down the science-backed benefits of each ingredient.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup dragon fruit

½ cup blueberries

½ cup pineapple

Small amount of fresh ginger, to taste

Honey (optional)

Splash of water if needed for blending Method In a blender, add 1 cup of fresh dragon fruit to your blender as the base. Toss in ½ cup of blueberries (washed and ready) for a burst of antioxidants. Add ½ cup of pineapple chunks for a touch of natural sweetness and tang. Grate or slice in a small amount of fresh ginger, adjusting to your taste for a subtle zing. Drizzle in a little honey to taste, if you prefer a touch of extra sweetness. Blend everything until smooth, adding a splash of water if needed to help it come together. Serve fresh and enjoy immediately for the best flavour and benefits. You can drink it as a smoothie or pour it into wellness shots. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup dragon fruit

½ cup blueberries

½ cup pineapple

Small amount of fresh ginger, to taste

Honey (optional)

Splash of water if needed for blending Method In a blender, add 1 cup of fresh dragon fruit to your blender as the base. Toss in ½ cup of blueberries (washed and ready) for a burst of antioxidants. Add ½ cup of pineapple chunks for a touch of natural sweetness and tang. Grate or slice in a small amount of fresh ginger, adjusting to your taste for a subtle zing. Drizzle in a little honey to taste, if you prefer a touch of extra sweetness. Blend everything until smooth, adding a splash of water if needed to help it come together. Serve fresh and enjoy immediately for the best flavour and benefits. You can drink it as a smoothie or pour it into wellness shots. Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Salhab, this smoothie offers a simple yet effective way to ease bloating and support digestion. Dragon fruit is rich in fibre and prebiotics, helping nourish beneficial gut bacteria and promote regular bowel movements – he also recommends opting for frozen dragon fruit, as it lasts longer while retaining its nutritional value.

Blueberries bring a dose of polyphenols and soluble fibre that further support the gut microbiome, while pineapple contains digestive enzymes that aid breakdown of food. A touch of ginger can help the stomach empty more efficiently, reducing that uncomfortable, heavy feeling. Even honey, when added in moderation, acts as a gut-friendly natural sweetener.

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Dr Salhab adds that having this smoothie in the morning can be particularly beneficial, helping to gently kickstart gut movement and set the tone for better digestion through the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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