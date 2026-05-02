Tandoori Paneer Salad for Weight Loss a High Protein Lunch with Grilled Paneer and Vegetables for Balanced Nutrition

A bowl filled with smoky paneer cubes and crisp vegetables can turn a simple lunch into a refreshing and protein-rich meal. High-protein tandoori paneer salad for weight loss combines classic Indian flavours with a light salad format, making it suitable for modern eating habits.

Tandoori Paneer Salad for Weight Loss(Freepik)

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This dish draws inspiration from North Indian tandoori cooking, where paneer is marinated with spices and grilled. Instead of serving it with naan or gravy, it is paired with fresh vegetables like cucumber, onion, and tomato to create a healthy paneer salad that feels lighter, especially during summer.

This salad is different from regular salads because it includes grilled paneer, adding both protein and flavour. Unlike creamy or mayonnaise-based salads, this version uses spices, yogurt, and lemon juice, making it a low-calorie paneer recipe that fits well into weight loss lunch options.

Paneer is rich in protein and calcium, which supports muscle strength and daily nutrition. Fresh vegetables add fibre and hydration, making the meal balanced and easy to digest. This protein-rich vegetarian meal helps maintain steady energy levels and works well as a fat loss lunch idea during warm weather.

What Makes This Tandoori Paneer Salad Different from Other Salad Options

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Tandoori Paneer Salad Regular Salad Includes grilled paneer Mostly vegetables High in protein Lower protein Uses Indian spices Mild seasoning Smoky and tangy flavour Fresh and simple taste Balanced meal option Often a side dish View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Details at a Glance Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 220–260 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Smoky, tangy, mildly spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients

Difficulty: Easy How To Make Tandoori Paneer Salad with Fresh Crunch and Smoky Flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Details at a Glance Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 220–260 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Smoky, tangy, mildly spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients

Difficulty: Easy How To Make Tandoori Paneer Salad with Fresh Crunch and Smoky Flavour {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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This salad combines soft paneer with a lightly crisp outer layer from grilling. The vegetables add crunch, while lemon and spices bring freshness. The overall taste feels balanced, making it suitable for summer meals where lighter options are preferred.

Ingredients

200 g paneer (cubed)

1/2 cup thick curd

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon oil

Salt as needed

For Salad Base:

1 cucumber (chopped)

1 onion (sliced)

1 tomato (chopped)

1/2 cup lettuce or cabbage

Fresh coriander leaves

Step-by-Step Instructions

In a bowl, mix curd, ginger garlic paste, spices, lemon juice, oil, and salt to prepare the marinade. Add paneer cubes to the marinade and coat them evenly. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Heat a pan or grill and cook the paneer cubes on medium heat until lightly charred on all sides. Remove paneer and allow it to cool slightly. In a large bowl, add cucumber, onion, tomato, and lettuce. Mix gently. Add grilled paneer cubes to the salad mixture. Toss everything with a little lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

Smart Tips to Enhance Taste and Texture

Let Paneer Absorb the Flavour

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Marinating paneer for a few minutes helps it take in spices evenly and improves taste.

Cook Carefully for Soft Texture

Cooking paneer on medium heat keeps it soft inside while giving a light outer layer.

Keep Vegetables Fresh and Crisp

Fresh vegetables add a natural crunch and make the salad feel light.

Balance Spices for a Light Meal

Using moderate spices ensures the salad stays refreshing and not too heavy.

Add Lemon Just Before Serving

Lemon juice adds freshness and enhances overall flavour.

Serve Immediately for Best Results

Serving fresh helps maintain the texture of both paneer and vegetables.

Nutritional Breakdown of This Salad

According to the report published in USDA National Nutrient Database, this salad provides a mix of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making it suitable for a balanced lunch.

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Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 240 calories Protein 14 g Carbohydrates 12 g Fibre 3 g Fat 15 g View All

How Each Ingredient Adds to the Nutritional Value

Each ingredient in this salad contributes to making it balanced and nourishing. Paneer adds protein and calcium, vegetables provide fibre and hydration, while curd and spices improve digestion and flavour without adding extra heaviness.

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Ingredient Benefit Paneer High in protein and calcium Vegetables Provide fibre and hydration Curd Adds probiotics Spices Improve flavour and digestion Lemon Adds vitamin C View All

FAQs

How can this salad be made more filling for lunch?

Adding boiled chickpeas, sprouts, or a handful of roasted seeds can increase volume and make it more suitable as a complete meal.

Can this salad be eaten cold or should it be warm?

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It can be enjoyed both ways. Freshly grilled paneer gives a warm texture, while chilling the salad makes it more refreshing for summer.

Which dressing works best with this salad?

A simple mix of lemon juice, roasted cumin, and a little curd works well and keeps the salad light and balanced.

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