The B(l)ooming plant platter

If you think veganism is just about settling for salads and smoothies anymore, you’re wrong. With the rise of plant-based melt-in-mouth kebabs, fragrant mock prawn curries and mock eggs, vegans in India are now spoiled for choice!

Recent years have seen an increasing consumer shift towards veganism and acceptance of cleaner, cruelty-free diets that are also good for the planet. Reduced health risks and animal welfare are at the heart of the change that is creating waves across the country. As per a report by the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC), India’s vegan food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.32% by 2027.

But India’s love affair with vegan food isn’t new. “India has had a long tradition of using vegan mock meats in cooking. Dishes like dal-based dhoka in West Bengal, moong dal ki kaleji in Kayastha cuisine, or chakki ki subzi made from wheat in Rajasthan have been around. Besides fruits and vegetables like kathal (jackfruit), raw bananas and yams are often used to cook “veg meat” dishes,” says food historian and writer Anoothi Vishal.

With Indian plant-based food companies offering an array of products, ranging from mock meats to desserts, options are aplenty for those who love all things vegan.

Mock meat, dairy-free mayo and more

From plant-based meats and dairy alternatives to mayonnaise and salad dressings, one can take their pick from the diverse range of vegan products on offer. Plant-based chicken nuggets, mutton seekh and shammi kebabs, all made from pea protein and rich in dietary fiber, are now interesting choices. Chipotle, or honey mustard mayonnaise — all dairy-free with no palm oil — and vegan shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese are finding many takers too. Almond and oat milk, ideal for making chai, coffee and even cooking kheer or phirni, are also available. “The cheese and butter melt, spread and taste just like their dairy counterparts. We created products that everyone, whether vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian, can enjoy without compromising on taste. The entire range is 100% cholesterol-free, does not contain any trans-fats, artificial flavours, or colours and has great macronutrient nutritional values,” says Romil Ratra, co-founder Plantaway, adding that the products are quite similar to their meat and dairy counterparts in the five sensorial experiences of taste, sight, smell, touch and sound.

Egglicious!

Rich in calcium and free of any artificial hormones, egg alternatives made entirely from plants have been grabbing eyeballs. “We leverage Indian ingenious proteins and plant biochemistry to create superior plant-based eggs that match the taste, texture and functionality of conventional chicken eggs,” says Shraddha Bhansali, co-founder, Evo Eggs. They offer plant-based boiled eggs made from pea and rice protein in various flavours and types. “We are also launching our plant-based whole egg liquid, which can be used in multiple ways to make omelettes, scrambled eggs, French toast, quiches and more,” shares Bhansali.

Multicuisine meals galore

Not just Indian, but international delicacies such as Turkish seekh kebabs, mock prawns in Thai curry, dim sum, chilli basil spring rolls, and loaded quesadillas are making space for themselves on the shelves, too. “We serve artisanal and handcrafted fast-food items that cater to the evolving Indian palate while adhering to optimum health standards,” says Dibyendu Bindal, founder, Mighty Foods. Addressing the rapid shift to healthy eating in India, the company’s products are also free of preservatives and loaded with protein from green gram, chickpeas, soyabean and peas.

Cool ice-pops

Tamarind, cola-blast and guava chilli are some rather quirky vegan ice-pop items that are finding suitors. The dessert brand Get-A-Way that is making these vegan lollies delivers them through e-commerce platforms in more than 50 cities in India.