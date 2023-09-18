The food pop-ups in the Capital

Relish the kadai dishes in a new avatar Enjoy Buritto at the Mexican Food Festival

Embark on a delightful exploration of the rich tapestry of dishes traditionally made in Kadhai in India at Dhaba, The Claridges. From Peshawari fish fry, to Jalandhari seekh kebab; intensely flavored and juicy lamb shank to Dar-darra paneer tikka, Peshawari masala soya chaap; a palate setter with soya chunks marinated in hung curd seem one can tap into the array of flavours.

On till: October 15th Meal for two: Rs. 4000 + taxes

For the love of Mexican delicacies

Experience the mouthwatering taste of authentic Mexican cuisine with delightful dishes such as Zesty Tacos, cheesy enchiladas, burrito and much more at Blooms, Eros Hotel. The aromas of tortillas, tacos, nachos, and enchiladas will transport you to the bustling streets of Mexico City.

On till: Sept 24Meal for two: Rs. 5000 plus taxes

Try the new menu

Right from the sumptuous appetizers that tease the palate and from soul-satisfying main courses to delectable desserts that leave a lasting impression, like Paan patta Chaat, Bhutte ki Kees, Calamari masala, Pork belly tikka , Salmon Polli Chathu, Yakhni Pulao, Mutton pepper fry and Paniyaram, relish the unique delicacies at Ambience Mall, Dhansoo Café, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs. 2000 plus taxes

