Think soya chunks are bland? Try this delicious, cheesy, protein-rich, low-calorie ema datshi-inspired veg recipe
Do not miss this 400-calorie recipe that helps you meet protein and fibre intake efficiently. It also refreshes your boring soya chunks.
With protein and fibre intake becoming dietary priorities, many search for recipes that help meet these requirements. But finding options that are tasty, easy to make and vegetarian is not always easy.ALSO READ: Adding avocado to diet? 5 delicious recipes to try: Creamy spaghetti, Greek farm salad, crab-stuffed avocado and more
But there's a fix: soya chunks. They are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. However, some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.
Soya chunks are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. But some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.Adhya Subramanian, a certified nutrition coach who frequently shares healthy recipes for those who watch what they eat but still want something flavourful on their plate, gave regular soya chunks a Bhutanese Ema Datshi-inspired spin in a June 12 Instagram post. This solves the problem of soya chunks feeling too dry, as the recipe gives them a spicy, cheesy makeover.
Nutrient profile
According to Adhya, the nutritional value of this dish caters to all the necessary dietary requirements, making it a healthy dish:
- 37 grams proteins
- 11 grams fibre
- 33 grams carbs
- 15 grams fats
- 400 calories
Recipe{{/usCountry}}
According to Adhya, the nutritional value of this dish caters to all the necessary dietary requirements, making it a healthy dish:
- 37 grams proteins
- 11 grams fibre
- 33 grams carbs
- 15 grams fats
- 400 calories
Recipe{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
- 50g Soya chunks
- Marinade ( 1/2 tsp chilli powder, 1/4th tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp pepper, salt, 1 tsp corn starch )
- 1 whole green capsicum
- 1 onion
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 4-5 green chillies
- 1 - 2 tsp oil
Method
- Start by marinating the soaked soya chunks.
- Air-fry it at 175° for 10 minutes. Make sure to squeeze out all the excess water.
- In a pan, saute some onion, garlic, and a lot of added fibre. Now pour some water and let this simmer.
- Add two cheese slices to the pan. Let it melt. Mix it well with the veggies.
- Take the soya chunks out of the air fryer. Top the cheesy veggie mix over the crispy soya chunks.
Ingredients
- 50g Soya chunks
- Marinade ( 1/2 tsp chilli powder, 1/4th tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp pepper, salt, 1 tsp corn starch )
- 1 whole green capsicum
- 1 onion
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 4-5 green chillies
- 1 - 2 tsp oil
Method
- Start by marinating the soaked soya chunks.
- Air-fry it at 175° for 10 minutes. Make sure to squeeze out all the excess water.
- In a pan, saute some onion, garlic, and a lot of added fibre. Now pour some water and let this simmer.
- Add two cheese slices to the pan. Let it melt. Mix it well with the veggies.
- Take the soya chunks out of the air fryer. Top the cheesy veggie mix over the crispy soya chunks.
“You are never going to look at Soya chunks the same way, once you try this recipe,” Adhya said, suggesting how this recipe gives your regular soya chunks a breath of fresh air.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.