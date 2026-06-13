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Think soya chunks are bland? Try this delicious, cheesy, protein-rich, low-calorie ema datshi-inspired veg recipe

Do not miss this 400-calorie recipe that helps you meet protein and fibre intake efficiently. It also refreshes your boring soya chunks.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:03 am IST
By Adrija Dey
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With protein and fibre intake becoming dietary priorities, many search for recipes that help meet these requirements. But finding options that are tasty, easy to make and vegetarian is not always easy.ALSO READ: Adding avocado to diet? 5 delicious recipes to try: Creamy spaghetti, Greek farm salad, crab-stuffed avocado and more

Try this high-protein and fibre-loaded soya recipe!(Picture credit: Instagram/@auraartofhealthyliving)

But there's a fix: soya chunks. They are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. However, some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.

Soya chunks are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. But some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.Adhya Subramanian, a certified nutrition coach who frequently shares healthy recipes for those who watch what they eat but still want something flavourful on their plate, gave regular soya chunks a Bhutanese Ema Datshi-inspired spin in a June 12 Instagram post. This solves the problem of soya chunks feeling too dry, as the recipe gives them a spicy, cheesy makeover.

Nutrient profile

“You are never going to look at Soya chunks the same way, once you try this recipe,” Adhya said, suggesting how this recipe gives your regular soya chunks a breath of fresh air.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Think soya chunks are bland? Try this delicious, cheesy, protein-rich, low-calorie ema datshi-inspired veg recipe
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