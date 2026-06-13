Think soya chunks are bland? Try this delicious, cheesy, protein-rich, low-calorie ema datshi-inspired veg recipe

With protein and fibre intake becoming dietary priorities, many search for recipes that help meet these requirements. But finding options that are tasty, easy to make and vegetarian is not always easy.ALSO READ: Adding avocado to diet? 5 delicious recipes to try: Creamy spaghetti, Greek farm salad, crab-stuffed avocado and more

Try this high-protein and fibre-loaded soya recipe!(Picture credit: Instagram/@auraartofhealthyliving)

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But there's a fix: soya chunks. They are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. However, some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.

Soya chunks are easily available, quite affordable and rich in protein. But some people may find the usual preparations bland, which is why they can be reimagined from time to time through the lens of different cuisines.Adhya Subramanian, a certified nutrition coach who frequently shares healthy recipes for those who watch what they eat but still want something flavourful on their plate, gave regular soya chunks a Bhutanese Ema Datshi-inspired spin in a June 12 Instagram post. This solves the problem of soya chunks feeling too dry, as the recipe gives them a spicy, cheesy makeover.

Nutrient profile

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{{^usCountry}} According to Adhya, the nutritional value of this dish caters to all the necessary dietary requirements, making it a healthy dish: 37 grams proteins

11 grams fibre

33 grams carbs

15 grams fats

400 calories Recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Adhya, the nutritional value of this dish caters to all the necessary dietary requirements, making it a healthy dish: 37 grams proteins

11 grams fibre

33 grams carbs

15 grams fats

400 calories Recipe {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 50g Soya chunks

Marinade ( 1/2 tsp chilli powder, 1/4th tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp pepper, salt, 1 tsp corn starch )

1 whole green capsicum

1 onion

5-6 garlic cloves

4-5 green chillies

1 - 2 tsp oil Method Start by marinating the soaked soya chunks.

Air-fry it at 175° for 10 minutes. Make sure to squeeze out all the excess water.

In a pan, saute some onion, garlic, and a lot of added fibre. Now pour some water and let this simmer.

Add two cheese slices to the pan. Let it melt. Mix it well with the veggies.

Take the soya chunks out of the air fryer. Top the cheesy veggie mix over the crispy soya chunks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 50g Soya chunks

Marinade ( 1/2 tsp chilli powder, 1/4th tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp pepper, salt, 1 tsp corn starch )

1 whole green capsicum

1 onion

5-6 garlic cloves

4-5 green chillies

1 - 2 tsp oil Method Start by marinating the soaked soya chunks.

Air-fry it at 175° for 10 minutes. Make sure to squeeze out all the excess water.

In a pan, saute some onion, garlic, and a lot of added fibre. Now pour some water and let this simmer.

Add two cheese slices to the pan. Let it melt. Mix it well with the veggies.

Take the soya chunks out of the air fryer. Top the cheesy veggie mix over the crispy soya chunks. {{/usCountry}}

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“You are never going to look at Soya chunks the same way, once you try this recipe,” Adhya said, suggesting how this recipe gives your regular soya chunks a breath of fresh air.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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