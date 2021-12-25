TrendyCakes: A slice of surprise

Gifting a cake? From party-perfect pinatas filled with tiny treats to cute-looking ‘pull me ups’, sweeten up the holiday season with cakes that come with a twist

Break me down

Pinata cakes are named after the Mexican party centrepieces, which are made from papier mache and filled with gifts. Pinata cakes come in a variety of cheerful colours that invoke the festive vibes. Their hollow centre is filled with different kinds of sweets and candies. One has to break the cake with a hammer to get the goodies out of it. “Pinata cakes continue to be in vogue these days. People are coming up with imaginative versions of pinata cakes these days, such as ones that look like an oversized colourful candy. Some are shaped and coloured to resemble fruits and flowers that bring a big dose of surprise to the table. The idea itself is very engaging and appealing,” says Aavika Chhawchharia, baker and co-founder, Honey & Dough.

Macaron cakes could either be giant macarons turned into cakes or a number of macarons placed on top of a cake that has fondant, cheese, sponge or biscuit as its base. (Shutterstock)

Macaron cakes

Popular for their sophisticated looks, macaron cakes could either be giant macarons turned into cakes or a number of macarons placed on top of a cake that has fondant, cheese, sponge or biscuit as its base. Macarons are desserts themselves so they enhance a cake with their taste. “Even if a cake is simple, macarons can add a touch of elegance to it. Chocolate ganache macaron tastes perfect with a strawberry cake. Macaron cakes come in chocolate ganache, raspberry, caramel, peanut butter and other flavours,” says Anantikaa R Vig, home baker from Freshly Baked.

While some say that these cute cakes were first conceptualised in Korea, others credit Japan. (Shutterstock)

Teeny tiny cakes

Mini cakes are also known as bento cakes. They are small enough to fit into a lunch box. Generally weighing around 300-350g, bento cakes are available in multiple flavours and designs that range from vintage pastels with fairytalesque pipings to fresh flower embellishments. While some say that these cute cakes were first conceptualised in Korea, others credit Japan. These cakes are meant for a single person. “A rage globally, the concept is holistic and also hygienic during the times of Covid-19. Mini cakes are like doughnuts. You can enjoy several eclectic flavours at the same time,” says chef Chanchal Dutta of Molecule Air Bar.

Also known as tsunami cakes, ‘pull me up cakes’ come covered in a transparent sheet, which when pulled up, leads to an explosion of chocolate.

Pull me ups

When the pandemic tried to pull us down, we cheered ourselves up with ‘pull me up’ cakes! This trend is going on strong even now. Also known as tsunami cakes, ‘pull me up cakes’ come covered in a transparent sheet, which when pulled up, leads to an explosion of chocolate. The cakes went viral for the element of surprise they present. One could see these cakes pop up on the Instagram feeds of bakers, food bloggers and even baking enthusiasts, who tried experimenting with the concept with their own quirky twists. “Pull me up cake is a hot trend this holiday season. The idea is to have a lot of fun with the presentation, along with creating memorable flavours,” says Chhawchharia.

Gulab jamun cheese cake and motichoor vanilla cake are some of the popular pairings in fusion cakes.

A dash of desi

The great Indian mithais have evolved with time and tradition. Your favourite desi mithais turned into a modern cake is a big trend this festive season. From laddoos, jalebis, gulab jamun to kaju katli and rasmalai, these fusion treats make for a contemporary treat rooted in traditions. Gulab jamun cheese cake and motichoor vanilla cake are some of the popular pairings. “Merging Indian and global flavours is an evergreen trend. The familiar sweet flavours stir childhood nostalgia. Those who love a slice of surprise on their plates are going for such cakes, with some guests asking for personalisation with a mix of their favourite mithais,” says Gunjan Batra, founder, Bakehouse Comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON