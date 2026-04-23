Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s melt-in-mouth Gujarati khandvi at home: Step-by-step recipe

Gujarati snacks have a different fanbase, and they deserve it. The crunchy, sweet, and tangy flavour in each bite feels so wholesome. Among several snacks, khandvi is one of the most popular ones, which makes it a staple in most households.

Sanjeev Kapoor's Khandvi recipe to try at home.(Unsplash)

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Made from gram flour, these are so tempting that you won’t be able to resist them. On April 16, 2026, Master chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his best khandvi recipe that you can try at home. Here’s a step-by-step recipe. ​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Preparation time: 11–15 minutes

Cook time: 6–10 minutes

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required for Sanjeev Kapoor's khandvi recipe:

One cup of gram flour (besan)

One tablespoon refined flour (maida)

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

turmeric powder One-fourth teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

One teaspoon green chilli paste

One teaspoon of ginger paste

Half teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

Three cups of buttermilk

Two tablespoons of oil for greasing

Scraped fresh coconut to sprinkle

Chopped fresh coriander leaves to sprinkle

coriander leaves to sprinkle One teaspoon of mustard seeds

10-15 curry leaves

One teaspoon of white sesame seeds

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{{^usCountry}} Khandvi recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khandvi recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe to make khandvi at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe to make khandvi at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take gram flour in a bowl, add refined flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, green chilli paste, ginger paste, and one-fourth teaspoon of asafoetida, and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take gram flour in a bowl, add refined flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, green chilli paste, ginger paste, and one-fourth teaspoon of asafoetida, and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Add buttermilk gradually, whisking well to get a smooth batter.

Step 3: Heat a non-stick pan, add the gram flour mixture, and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 4: Grease the backside of the thalis with oil.

Step 5: Transfer the mixture onto greased thalis and spread evenly all over. Allow to cool and cut into thick strips.

Step 6: Sprinkle coconut and coriander leaves and roll each strip. Keep the rolls in a serving plate.

Step 7: To make the tempering, heat oil in a shallow non-stick pan, add mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add ¼ teaspoon asafoetida, curry leaves, and white sesame seeds and mix well.

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Step 8: Pour this tempering over rolled khandvi and serve.

Who is Sanjeev Kapoor?

Sanjeev Kapoor is a popular Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He has received several awards and accolades for his contributions to the culinary industry. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2017 and the ITA awards in 2002, 2004, 2010, and 2015. He also ranked 31st in the Reader’s Digest list of '100 of India's most trusted persons'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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