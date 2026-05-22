Try this refreshing, tangy chilled jeera water by chef Kunal Kapoor that soothes the stomach with every sip. Recipe

If you love detox water or prepare overnight-soaked seed water to consume the next day, first thing in the morning, you might be aware of the benefits of drinking cumin (jeera) water. For the uninitiated, drinking it can improve digestion, enhance weight loss efforts, and help fight inflammation.

Chef Kunal Kapoor's delicious recipe for refreshing chilled cumin water. (Kunal Kapoor)

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However, why should you have plain ol' jeera water when you can give it a tangy, sweet, and zesty mix? On May 21, chef Kunal Kapoor shared his recipe for chilled cumin water.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, the MasterChef judge wrote, “A refreshing, tangy jeera water made with roasted cumin infused into warm water, balanced with black salt, a hint of hing, fresh mint, and a squeeze of lemon. Light, chatpata, and deeply comforting, it’s a simple drink that soothes the stomach while delivering bold, familiar flavours in every sip.”

Here's the recipe:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Cumin seeds (Jeera): 2½ tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Cumin seeds (Jeera): 2½ tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Water: Three cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Water: Three cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Jaggery (gur), chopped: Two to three tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Jaggery (gur), chopped: Two to three tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Salt: to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Salt: to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Black salt (kala namak): 1/2 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Black salt (kala namak): 1/2 tsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Ice cubes: Generous amount {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Ice cubes: Generous amount {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​One small lemon Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​One small lemon Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take a pan and roast the cumin seeds. The chef recommends medium-roasting for the seeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take a pan and roast the cumin seeds. The chef recommends medium-roasting for the seeds. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Once they are roasted and become fragrant, set aside.

Step 3: Take a mortar and pestle and crush the seeds. Don't make a fine powder; keep it a bit chunkier.

Step 4: Now, take a pan and add the cumin powder to it, along with three cups of water.

Step 5: Mix everything well, then let the water boil until it has reduced to half its volume.

Step 6: Now, take some jaggery and cut it into fine pieces.

Step 7: Take a bowl and add the jaggery powder. Next, strain the boiled cumin water and add it to the bowl.

Step 8: Add some salt and black salt to taste, and mix everything well.

Step 9: To serve, fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Take half a lemon slice, squeeze the juice, pour in the cumin water, mix, and enjoy.

Why is cumin water beneficial?

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According to Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head of the department of dietetics at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, the primary benefit of jeera water lies in its ability to optimise digestive function. According to him, it stimulates digestive enzymes and helps reduce gas, bloating, acidity, and indigestion while improving overall digestive functioning.

Moreover, it may also support weight management by slightly boosting metabolism and improving fat breakdown, contributing to gradual weight reduction when combined with a proper diet and exercise.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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