Jaipur dietician reveals truth about jeera water: Miracle drink or hidden danger? Know the right way to drink it

Jeera water, or cumin water, has long been a staple in traditional Indian households, lauded for its digestive benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head, department of dietetics, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur broke down the science behind the popular beverage, confirming its health advantages while issuing a warning about potential side effects. Jeera water offers several health benefits, including improved digestion, weight management, and reduced inflammation, thanks to its antioxidant-rich properties.

Power of jeera water

The primary benefit of jeera water lies in its ability to optimise the digestive system, and highlighting this, Dr Chaturvedi said, “Jeera water offers multiple health benefits, especially for digestion, as it stimulates digestive enzymes and helps reduce gas, bloating, acidity, and indigestion while improving overall digestive functioning.”

The dietitian also noted that jeera water may offer support for those on a weight loss journey. While not a magic bullet, she said: “It may support weight management by slightly boosting metabolism and improving fat breakdown, contributing to gradual weight reduction when combined with a proper diet and exercise.”

Beyond digestion and weight control, jeera holds key benefits for chronic health management. Further sharing the perks of incorporating jeera water into a daily routine, Dr Chaturvedi said, “Jeera is known to help control blood sugar as its natural compounds may improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood glucose levels, making it useful for individuals with early diabetes or insulin resistance. Being rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, jeera helps reduce inflammation and protects cells from damage. It may also support iron levels since cumin contains iron, which can be helpful for people with mild deficiency, though it should not replace medical supplements. Additionally, some studies suggest that jeera can mildly reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides.”

Are there any side effects of drinking jeera water?

Despite the host of benefits, Dr Chaturvedi shared that jeera water is not without risks, particularly for certain individuals or when consumed in excess. She warned that jeera water may have harmful effects in certain situations: “It can lower blood sugar too much, especially in people taking diabetes medication, potentially causing hypoglycemia. In some individuals, cumin may increase stomach acid and trigger heartburn or worsen acidity, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), or ulcer-related pain.”

She added, “Very high or long-term excessive consumption, particularly of concentrated extracts, has been linked to kidney strain and mild liver toxicity, although normal household amounts are generally safe. Traditional medicine also suggests that excessive cumin intake may stimulate the uterus, so concentrated medicinal doses should be avoided during pregnancy, even though normal food quantities are safe. Because it increases digestive activity, consuming too much jeera water may lead to loose stools or abdominal cramps.”

What is a safe way to consume jeera water?

For most people, Dr Chaturvedi explained the safe way to consume jeera water is by boiling half to 1 teaspoon of jeera in water once daily. However, she reiterated that some people must be cautious and should ideally consult a doctor before making jeera water a regular part of their diet. “Those who should be cautious include pregnant women, diabetics on medication, individuals with gastric ulcers or severe acidity, and patients with kidney or liver disease,” Dr Chaturvedi said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.