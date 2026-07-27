Want to add extra protein to chicken? Try this nutritionist-approved creamy coriander butter garlic chicken recipe

There's something undeniably comforting about a rich, creamy chicken dish, but the indulgence often comes at a cost: heavy cream, excess butter and ultra-processed ingredients that can leave you feeling more guilty than satisfied. The good news is that you don't have to choose between flavour and nutrition. With a few clever ingredient swaps, it's entirely possible to recreate the same velvety texture and bold, buttery flavours while boosting the protein and keeping the calories in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a recipe for creamy coriander butter garlic chicken that delivers a generous 58 grams of protein in just 480 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 26, the nutritionist describes it as a fusion of two beloved dishes, saying, “What you get when you cross two banger dishes and add XTRA proteinzzz – creamy coriander chicken x butter garlic chicken. Fresh coriander, chilli and a creamy butter garlic high-protein sauce makes this one a little too satisfying.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the chicken 400 g boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 tbsp cornflour

⅓ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Cooking oil spray For the coriander-paneer purée 100 g high-protein paneer, soaked in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes

A generous handful of fresh coriander leaves

2 to 3 green chillies For the sauce 2 tbsp light butter

8 to 10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ tsp sugar

Salt, to taste

½ tsp garam masala

1 zero-salt chicken stock cube (optional)

Chilli flakes, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped, for garnish

½ tsp lemon juice Method In a bowl, combine the chicken with the cornflour, baking soda, soy sauce, salt and black pepper. Mix well until each piece is evenly coated, then leave to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes. Avoid marinating for longer. Meanwhile, soak the paneer in hot water until softened. Drain and blend it with the coriander leaves and green chillies until smooth and creamy. Set the purée aside. Lightly spray a large pan with cooking oil and place the chicken pieces in a single layer, leaving a little space between each one. Cook over medium-high heat for three to four minutes on one side until lightly browned, then flip and cook for another three to four minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Using the same pan, melt the light butter over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and onion, and sauté for two to three minutes until fragrant and softened. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the coriander-paneer purée. Add the sugar, salt, garam masala and the chicken stock cube, if using. Mix well and let the sauce cook gently for two to three minutes until heated through. Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss until every piece is evenly coated in the creamy coriander sauce. Let it simmer for another minute so the flavours meld together. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a sprinkle of chopped coriander and chilli flakes to taste. Serve hot on its own or with rice, roti or naan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the chicken 400 g boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 tbsp cornflour

⅓ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Cooking oil spray For the coriander-paneer purée 100 g high-protein paneer, soaked in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes

A generous handful of fresh coriander leaves

2 to 3 green chillies For the sauce 2 tbsp light butter

8 to 10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ tsp sugar

Salt, to taste

½ tsp garam masala

1 zero-salt chicken stock cube (optional)

Chilli flakes, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped, for garnish

½ tsp lemon juice Method In a bowl, combine the chicken with the cornflour, baking soda, soy sauce, salt and black pepper. Mix well until each piece is evenly coated, then leave to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes. Avoid marinating for longer. Meanwhile, soak the paneer in hot water until softened. Drain and blend it with the coriander leaves and green chillies until smooth and creamy. Set the purée aside. Lightly spray a large pan with cooking oil and place the chicken pieces in a single layer, leaving a little space between each one. Cook over medium-high heat for three to four minutes on one side until lightly browned, then flip and cook for another three to four minutes until golden and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Using the same pan, melt the light butter over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and onion, and sauté for two to three minutes until fragrant and softened. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the coriander-paneer purée. Add the sugar, salt, garam masala and the chicken stock cube, if using. Mix well and let the sauce cook gently for two to three minutes until heated through. Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss until every piece is evenly coated in the creamy coriander sauce. Let it simmer for another minute so the flavours meld together. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a sprinkle of chopped coriander and chilli flakes to taste. Serve hot on its own or with rice, roti or naan. {{/usCountry}}

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