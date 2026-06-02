Want to improve gut health? Try this gastroenterologist-approved, fibre-packed homemade strawberry chia seed jam recipe

Store-bought jams may be convenient, but they often come with added sugars, preservatives, and other ingredients that are difficult to keep track of. Making jam at home gives you complete control over what goes into it, allowing you to create a fresher, more wholesome alternative using simple, real-food ingredients.

Read more for the full recipe!(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Feeling backed up for days? Gastroenterologist shares a simple bathroom hack that can help with constipation

Berries are particularly well-suited for homemade jams because of their natural sweetness and rich nutrient profile, and when paired with chia seeds, they can become a fibre-packed spread that works just as well on breakfast dishes as it does in snacks and desserts.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared a simple recipe for homemade strawberry chia seed jam.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video posted on June 1, he walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation and highlights the many ways this naturally sweet, fibre-rich spread can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. For those looking for an easy, healthier alternative to packaged jams, this homemade version offers a simple solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video posted on June 1, he walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation and highlights the many ways this naturally sweet, fibre-rich spread can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. For those looking for an easy, healthier alternative to packaged jams, this homemade version offers a simple solution. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

2 cups frozen strawberries

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Juice from 1 lemon

1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup, or to taste

Optional: splash of water if the berries need help softening

Method

Add the frozen strawberries to a small saucepan and place it over low to medium heat. Cook the strawberries, stirring occasionally, until they soften completely and begin to release their natural juices. Once softened, use a fork or potato masher to gently mash the berries to your preferred consistency. Continue cooking for another few minutes, allowing the mixture to simmer and develop a thick, saucy texture. Remove the pan from the heat and immediately stir in the chia seeds, which will help naturally thicken the jam. Add the juice of one freshly squeezed lemon to brighten the flavour and balance the sweetness. If you prefer a sweeter jam, stir in a small drizzle of maple syrup and mix well until everything is fully combined. Transfer the mixture to a clean glass jar or airtight container and allow it to cool slightly. Refrigerate for around two hours, or until the chia seeds have absorbed the liquid and the jam has thickened. Enjoy the homemade strawberry chia seed jam spread on toast, swirled into yoghurt, spooned over oatmeal, or paired with your favourite breakfast and snack options.

Why this works

Easy to incorporate into breakfast recipes.

Works as a healthy and tasty snack.

Works well in strawberry and chia seed recipes.

A natural, homemade, no-canning jam without preservatives and additives.

Great as a topping for Greek yoghurt.

Can be used to top oatmeal.

Can be incorporated as a healthy addition to desserts.

Simple recipe using real, whole-food ingredients.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON