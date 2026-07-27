Want to increase fibre intake? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares recipe for high-fibre date loaf

Fibre is one of the most essential macronutrients that the body needs regularly. It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the gut but plays a significant role in maintaining gut health.

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As per Healthline, an average adult man needs 38 grams of fibre in their diet every day. For the average adult woman, the quantity is 25 grams. To help those who are falling short, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on July 24 and shared his recipe for a sweet bread made with dates and loaded with dietary fibres.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for high-fibre date loaf

Medjool dates - 15

Milk, warmed - 1 cup

All-purpose flour - 1½ cups

Salt - a pinch

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Eggs - 2

Walnuts, chopped - ½ cup

Chocolate chips - ½ cup

Flaxseeds, ground - 1 tbsp

Method of preparation

First, wash the mejdool dates and take the seeds out. In a blender, take the deseeded dates and add one cup of warm milk. Blend it till it reaches a smooth consistency. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl. To it, add one and a half cups of all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, one teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of baking soda. Next, add two eggs to the bowl. Mix them all well, and add in the chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. Also, mix in one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds. Once the batter is thoroughly mixed, pour it into a baking tray and spread it evenly. Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 177 degrees Celsius) and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Slice it up and enjoy.

Things to keep in mind while increasing fibre intake

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While it is important to eat enough fibre, if one has to increase their intake to meet the requirement, there are certain points that Dr Sethi wishes people would keep in mind. They are presented as follows.

One should always drink enough water with fibre

One should not significantly increase the fibre intake overnight

One should get fibres from various sources

One should not force through fibre if their gut feels worse

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.