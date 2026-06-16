What is the difference between biryani and pulao? Chef Kunal Kapur explains, shares easy recipe

Biryani and pulao are two rice-based dishes that are very close to the desi hearts. Choosing between the two is often torture, but as food aficionados, it is important to be aware of the differences between the two dishes.

According to Kunal Kapur, it is the preparation of the meat that separates a pulao from a biryani. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Appearing on the May 30 episode of the podcast Table 1 with journalist and author Vir Sanghvi, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur explained the fundamental element in the cooking process that separates the two dishes.

The difference between biryani and pulao

In his podcast, Vir Sanghvi asked Kunal Kapur about the difference between biryani and pulao, noting that it is “frightening” how many chefs are unaware of the information.

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{{^usCountry}} The chef noted that the difference between the two becomes apparent from their names. In his words, “Both of them are rice dishes. A pulao comes from Yakhni. Yakhni is boiling. Biryani comes from biriyan kardan, which means ‘talna’ (being fried). I think the entire essence of the difference between pulao and biryani lies in how the mutton, or meat, rather, is treated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef noted that the difference between the two becomes apparent from their names. In his words, “Both of them are rice dishes. A pulao comes from Yakhni. Yakhni is boiling. Biryani comes from biriyan kardan, which means ‘talna’ (being fried). I think the entire essence of the difference between pulao and biryani lies in how the mutton, or meat, rather, is treated.” {{/usCountry}}

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It becomes clear that Kunal Kapur is referring to the non-vegetarian versions of both dishes, as the difference between a veg pulao and a biryani (which is inherently prepared with meat) requires no clarification.

“For a biryani, mutton is bhunnod, which means usse tel mein ya masale mein pakaya jata hai (it is cooked in oil and masala). Whereas in a pulao, the meat will always be boiled,” shared the chef.

“Now you would have pulaos that are done jaha pe meat ko aap bhun bhi lo, because hamare koi documentation is tarike se nahi huyi (because we didn't have any documentation of that sort). So that gentle way of stewing a meat versus shocking it in oil is one of the key differences that make a pulao different from a biryani.”

Kunal Kapur’s easy Muradabadi chicken biryani recipe

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Kunal Kapur’s recipe for Muradabadi chicken biryani illustrates his final point well. It is a dish that sits at the crossroads of being labelled as a biryani and a yakhni pulao, but more importantly, it is easy to make and delicious to eat.

He shared the recipe on his blog, and the detailed steps are presented as follows.

Ingredients:

For marination

Chicken (with bone) – 1 kg

Salt – to taste

Lemon juice – 3 to 4 tbsp

Green chilli paste – 2 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste – 2 tbsp

Fennel seed powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Javitri – 2 to 3 blades

Cinnamon sticks – 2

Bay leaves – 2

Peppercorns – 10 to 12

Cardamom – 5

Cloves – 5

Nutmeg – ¼

Curd – 1 cup

For cooking

Ghee/Oil – 1 cup

Onion, sliced – 1½ cup

Water – 2½-3 cups (approx)

Green chillies, slit – 5 to 6

Basmati Rice – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Saffron, dissolved – a pinch

Method of preparation

Marinate the chicken with salt, lemon, ginger-garlic paste, curd, green chilli paste, javitri, star anise, bay leaf, nutmeg, peppercorn, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander powder, and saunf powder. Mix them together and leave them aside for 30 minutes. In a handi, heat oil and add sliced onions. Once they turn brown, remove a little for garnish. In the remaining onions, add slit green chillies and then add the marinated chicken. Cook on high flame for 2 mins, then lower the heat, cover and cook till the chicken is 80 percent done. Do not add water. Once the chicken leaves the oil, add water. Once the water comes to a boil, check and adjust the salt, then add the soaked rice. Cook on a high flame until it comes to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and cook until the rice absorbs all the water. Now, garnish the rice with fried onions, ghee, kewra water, and dissolved saffron. Serve warm and enjoy.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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