The Taste by Vir Sanghvi: Understanding the elite world of Michelin star restaurants

The Michelin guide is considered the ultimate arbiter of taste. Chefs long to win a Michelin star but the phrase ‘Michelin starred’ has been so abused that most people are confused about what it means. The Michelin Guide is considered a significant authority on quality dining. (AFP)

In fact, despite popular usage, chefs don’t win Michelin stars; they are awarded to restaurants. The guide rates restaurants (not chefs) in various cities (and often in entire countries). To be listed in the guide is an achievement in itself: Most restaurants don’t get in. If Michelin believes that a restaurant offers quality cooking that is good value for money, then it awards the restaurant something called a Bib Gourmand.

At the top level, much above this, are the stars. One star is the mark of a very good restaurant. Two stars are awarded to exceptional restaurants. And three stars only go to the world’s best restaurants.

It’s not really that complicated a system, but restaurants often misuse the Michelin name. If a restaurant is listed in the guide, then that’s great. But it’s not the same as being Michelin starred though restaurants often choose to blur the distinction.

The Michelin guide originated in France where most gastronomic restaurants are associated with individual chefs, so it was easy to refer to a Michelin starred chef even though the stars had gone to his or her restaurant not to the chef personally. But it’s now got to the stage where every chef who has ever worked at any level in a Michelin starred restaurant claims to be a Michelin starred chef.

Like all restaurant ratings, Michelin can be controversial but there is broad agreement among chefs that it is the most meaningful system in an imperfect world. For chefs to get three stars for their restaurant is the ultimate accolade. But because Michelin never discloses exactly what the criteria are, it is difficult to work out what a restaurant needs to do win three stars.

And yet, if you eat at a three-star restaurant, somehow you will sense what it is that makes it so special. It’s hard to define because the three-star restaurants themselves can be so different from each other. For instance, Copenhagen’s influential Noma is entirely different to Geranium, another Copenhagen restaurant which also has three stars but is much more traditional and restrained in its cooking. But you can still tell why Michelin gave both the top rating when you eat there.

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I was reflecting on my own experiences the other day and despite having been to something like 60 three Michelin starred restaurants over the decades, I still can’t put into words what they have in common except for a desire for perfection. Some restaurants were better than others but only a few of the three-star places were obviously undeserving: Bo Innovation in Hong Kong (rubbish and has now lost its third star anyway); Nico at Ninety in London (now closed) and L’Auberge du Pont de Collonges in Lyon (which kept its three stars for sentimental reasons as long as its chef Paul Bocuse was alive; they took away its third star after he died).

In France at least, Michelin is now unchallenged and the three-star restaurants are outstanding. If I have a criticism, it is that more restaurants deserve the top rating: Alain Ducasse at Le Meurice in Paris has been mysteriously denied a third star though its young chef Amaury Bouhours may be the greatest French chef of his generation.

So, what makes a three-star restaurant special? I ate at two in France and one in Dubai last week and here’s what I thought.

Mirazur in Menton (which is located near Monaco on the border between France and Italy), may be one of the world’s most beautiful restaurants. The chef Mauro Colagreco is now an international superstar with restaurants all over the world but on the night I went, Mirazur seemed like a family-run operation. Mauro was in the kitchen and his Brazilian wife Julia ran the dining room.

The food was everything you would expect from a chef who runs Michelin starred restaurants all over the world, from Bangkok to London.

But what made it special was that despite the kitchen’s mastery of technique and despite Mauro’s fabled imagination it was Mirazur’s search for amazing ingredients that was most impressive.

A single stalk of white asparagus (served with Oscietra) may have been the most perfect asparagus I have ever eaten. Mauro sourced it from a farmer in the region and served it farm fresh. Mauro’s signature dish is beetroot aged in hay and served with caviar. On the night I was there Mauro upgraded the ingredients. Instead of the normal beetroot that he usually serves, he used white beetroot which is rarer and has a different flavour. Caviar is now a fine dining cliche, but Mauro transformed the dish by using yellow caviar that had been farmed in a lake in Madagascar. Two tweaks to the ingredients and suddenly the dish was entirely different.

That’s how the restaurant keeps its three stars; by being inventive and always surprising.

Even if you are a foodie, you have probably never heard of Arnaud Donckele. And yet his restaurant is the hardest restaurant to get into in all of France. Donckele cooks at Plenitude in Paris at Cheval Blanc, possibly the best city hotel in France. Though he also runs a three-star restaurant in St Tropez, he is determinedly low profile and lets his food speak for him.

Perhaps because he has a classical training (but then so do most French chefs) having being mentored from a young age by Alain Ducasse, his food demonstrates why French is the great cuisine. His sauces are already legendary, and each dish is cooked with the precision that only the best chefs can achieve.

It sounds boring to tell you what the dishes were: Langoustine, turbot, red mullet etc. But I thought that was the point of the food: No gimmicks, nothing showy, just ethereal food.

It takes several months of waiting to get a table at Plenitude and I can see why.

Michelin has tried very hard to find a balance between being respected in France and yet having authority in its judgments on other cuisines. This process has largely worked though there are some clear misses. ( In which world is it fair not to give three stars to Bangkok’s Gaggan?)

One city where no one will dispute that they have mostly got it right is Dubai. I went last weekend to my final three star restaurant: Tresind Studio where the chef is Himanshu Saini.

Himanshu is such a star that both his food and he himself have been extensively written about in India so I won’t tire you with the details of the menu. But the classics are all there including the mirchi vada and the khandvi ice cream. So is the perfect recreation of the flavours of a naan in a semi liquid form. But there are many new dishes that startled me with their leaps of imagination.

Himanshu is a chef who never stops thinking and never stops creating.

I always think it’s more difficult to win stars if you are cooking Indian food. European (and Japanese) chefs cook within a certain tradition. Their job is to take that tradition forward. India has a banquet tradition but no real restaurant culture or haute cuisine tradition. For chefs like Himanshu to reach new heights, they have to create their own kind of cuisine, experimenting with techniques and preserving Indian flavours outside a home cooking environment.

Himanshu can’t win raves for sourcing the best asparagus or unusual caviar: Indian cuisine is not like that. His skill lies in using everyday ingredients and elevating them to unimaginable levels. Even then it’s often hard to find appreciation. For instance, Himanshu served a mushroom broth that was in the same league as the broths at Plenitude. But nobody will ever write about it because it is served in an Indian restaurant.

How did my third Michelin three-star restaurant in five days compare with Mirazur and Plenitude?

Surprisingly well. It’s a tribute to Himanshu’s skill. But it also says something about Michelin. It has managed to move out of the world of European fine dining and recognise excellence that deserves three stars all over the globe.