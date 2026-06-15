Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing jamun sharbat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

It is the middle of June, and everyone is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. But until the rains provide us relief from the scorching summer heat, the juicy seasonal fruits help make it bearable. Kunal Kapur's jamun sharbat can be prepared in half an hour. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 14, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to highlight another summer fruit in a recipe that is just what the body craves during a hot day: the jamun sharbat.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “As I was strolling around the city, I finally spotted fresh jamuns! One of my absolute favourite seasonal fruits, they instantly reminded me of all things summer. Tangy, sweet, refreshing, and packed with flavour, they make the perfect sherbet for hot days. So naturally, I had to turn them into a delicious glass of jamun sharbat. If you’re a jamun lover like me, this one’s a must-try!”

The detailed recipe is as follows.