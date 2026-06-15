In search of the perfect veg biryani? Chef Enayatullah Safi shares his recipe to prepare at home
Enayatullah Safi's veg dum biryani draws from both Hyderabadi and Lucknowi style but has its own distinct flavour profile.
The term veg biryani is a little controversial, but it does have its own takers. And to help them prepare the dish at home, Chef Enayatullah Safi, celebrity chef based in Denmark and founder of Dhaba Indian Kitchen, shared his signature raan recipe with HT Lifestyle.
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Describing the dish, Chef Safi stated, “Biryani is more than just a dish—it is a journey through time, tradition, and terroir. Among the most celebrated styles are Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. The former is delicate, elegant, and refined, while the latter is bold, robust, and intensely flavoured.”
The recipe takes one hour and 10 minutes to prepare, and can serve four. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for veg dum biryani
For spiced vegetable masala
- 2 onions
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- 2 tomatoes
- 3 tbsp oil or ghee
- 3 tbsp yoghurt
- 300 g potatoes
- 200 g cauliflower
- 150 g green beans
- 150 g carrots
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- Salt, to taste
- 100 ml water
- 5 sprigs fresh coriander
- 5 sprigs fresh mint
For spiced rice
- 400 g basmati rice
- 2 litres water
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 green cardamom pods
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 cloves
- 1 tsp salt
Method of preparation
Prepare the rice
- Rinse the basmati rice thoroughly under cold running water until the water runs clear.
- Soak the rice for 20 minutes.
- Bring 2 litres of water to a boil and add the bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon stick, cloves, and salt.
- Add the soaked rice and cook for 8–10 minutes until it is approximately 70 percent cooked.
- Drain and set aside.
Prepare the vegetable masala
- Slice the onions and finely chop the garlic and green chillies.
- Grate the ginger and finely chop the tomatoes.
- Heat the oil or ghee in a large pan over medium heat.
- Fry the onions for 12–15 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Remove half and reserve for garnish.
- Add the garlic, chillies, and ginger, and cook for one minute.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes and yoghurt and simmer for 5–6 minutes until a thick masala forms.
- Meanwhile, dice the potatoes, cut the cauliflower into small florets, trim and cut the beans into smaller pieces, and slice the carrots into batons.
- Add the turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, and garam masala to the masala and cook for another 3 minutes.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Add the potatoes, cauliflower, beans, and carrots, coating them thoroughly in the masala.
- Pour in the water, cover, and simmer for 8–10 minutes until the vegetables are partially cooked but still retain some bite.
Assemble the biryani
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
- Lightly grease an ovenproof dish with oil or ghee.
- Spread one-third of the rice over the base of the dish.
- Add a layer of the vegetable masala.
- Repeat with another layer of rice and vegetables.
- Finish with the remaining rice on top.
- Scatter the reserved crispy onions, chopped coriander, and mint over the surface.
Dum cooking
- Cover the dish tightly with aluminium foil.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, allowing the biryani to finish cooking in its own steam.
- Remove from the oven and let it rest, still covered, for 5–10 minutes.
- Gently fluff the rice with a fork before serving.
To serve
- Serve with raita and your favourite chutney.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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