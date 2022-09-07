5 ways to take care of your parents when you are away

Many children today live away from their parents for a variety of reasons, including work, study, and other commitments. Because of this, it is more crucial than ever to take care of your parents' needs and give them the attention and care they deserve. If your parents are ageing, it is more crucial to look after them even when you are thousands of miles away. Assuring the continuous well-being of the parents who are far away can be quite difficult for their adult children when they start to exhibit symptoms of being unable to care for themselves or manage the obligations of daily existence. Here are the few tips which you can follow to take care of you parents while you are away and see them glow in happiness and health. (Also read: 7 ways to take care of elderly during pandemic)

1. Keep a watch on their health

Keep a watchful eye on your parents' health and place regular medication orders. Remind them to schedule their medical checkups on time. In particular if they have medical concerns including hypertension, diabetes, kidney illnesses, or heart issues, your parents shouldn't skip a dose if they are taking medicine. Make sure they have plenty of bandages and basic medications on them for fever, headache, joint discomfort, acidity, and constipation.

2. Be in touch with them

The face of their child always brings joy to a parent's face. Plan a daily video call with them at a time that works for both you and your parents. Additionally, deduct 5 seconds from the five minutes you spend checking your phone in the morning to send your parents a good morning text. They will feel more special as a result than you can possibly imagine.

3. Teach them technology

Make sure your parents are comfortable with technology. Teach them one new piece of modern technology each day. Inform your parents of the benefits that technology provides. Tell them how it can enable you to communicate with family members who are located all over the world, such as those who are thousands of miles away. Show them how to use the internet to have quick access to an infinite amount of knowledge.

4. Keep them engaged

Isolation and loneliness are major issues for the elderly. Now is the period when their classmates, friends, and family members could get sick or pass away. At every stage of life, everyone values having friends and having a purpose in life. Encourage your parents to join social clubs, kitty clubs, exercise programme, and other activities in which they have expressed interest but require encouragement. This will facilitate new relationships and frequent social gatherings in their immediate environment.

5. Order groceries and other household essentials for them

Grocery shopping becomes more difficult for older people. Many senior citizens have physical limitations, must live on a restricted income, or must follow certain dietary restrictions. You may have observed your parents or other senior loved ones battling these problems. For them, place online orders for groceries and supplies for the home. Your parents will be able to stock up on fresh supplies in this way and use them as needed. Don't forget to assist them with bill payments.

