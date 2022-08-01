Ankita Konwar promises love for Milind Soman, ‘age after age, forever’

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman may have returned from their vacation in Egypt but they have left parts of their hearts there. Milind, who is an actor, TV personality, model and fitness enthusiast, recently travelled Egypt with wife and yoga instructor Ankita Konwar. Their long vacation consisted of visiting the ruins of Egypt, climbing mountains and watching the sun set over the Red Sea. Milind and SAnkita also took out time from their travel schedule to embrace their fitness-loving side. While Milind went for a short run along the beach in Alexandria, Ankita merged the best of both worlds as she performed yoga asanas with the ruins of Karnak Temple complex in the backdrop.

Milind and Ankita’s vacation diaries are as dreamy as they can get. Since they flew out of the country, their Instagram profiles have been replete with snippets of their ventures in Egypt. However, the recent post has out heart for completely different reasons. While Ankita and Milind merged their love for each other and their individual love for traveling and exploring the world, we heart the video that came with it. Ankita shared a video where they the couple can be seen traveling Nile in an Egyptian felucca. The couple embraced the traditional cultures of Egypt and chose the felucca – a boat propelled by oars and usually used on the Nile and the Mediterranean region.

ALSO READ: In Red Sea, this is how Milind Soman is ‘waiting for the dolphins’

In the video, Ankita and Milind can be seen enjoying their romantic time together as the sun can be seen setting. Ankita and Milind can be seen engrossed in conversations, exchanging sweet nothings and having a hearty laugh with the stunning view of the sunset on river Nile in the backdrop. With the video, Ankita also promised a forever kind of love to Milind with a quote attributed to Rabindranath Tagore. “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, In life after life, in age after age, forever,” read her post.

Ankita and Milind’s video is giving us all the romantic feels, all the while reinstating the fact that everything gets better with love and sunset in the backdrop.