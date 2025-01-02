Bragging about being ‘always right’? Study explains how it makes you a smug

Do you take pride in always being right? Being right or a ‘know-it-all’ fosters an air of overconfidence, whether it's self-proclaimed tech gurus who claim they can fix your gadget but instead rely on Google for every step of the way or the smug keyboard warriors who valiantly battle in the comments section with half-baked information. People are more confident with inadequate information. (Shutterstock)

A study published in PLOS ONE called this wannabe intelligent and overconfident ‘know-it-all’ behaviour as the ‘illusion of information adequacy’. The researchers explained that people feel more confident when they have incomplete information. Their stance is as strong as the people who have a full-picture understanding of the issue.

Incomplete information and overconfidence

Confidence flies through the roof even when critical information is missing. The researchers conducted a study where the participants were divided into groups about the merger of two schools, and gave one group comprehensive information, while other groups received only partial information, either pro-merger or anti-merger. The results showed that those who received partial information were equally confident in their decisions as those who received complete information, and sometimes, they are even more assertive and steadfast in their opinions which stem from incomplete information.

Angus Fletcher, one of the authors, said, “Those with only half the information were actually more confident in their decision to merge or remain separate than those who had the complete story. They were quite sure that their decision was the right one, even though they didn’t have all the information.”

Implications

Despite knowing only half-picture, people feel very strongly about their opinions. Many online fights break out from this behaviour.(Shutterstock)

In the real world, this psychological phenomenon is seen more often than you realise. You may be harbouring this skewed mindset without even realising. The researchers used the example of social media where people are decisively strong about their opinions, forming decisions and judgments based on incomplete headlines or short snippets out of context. The essential context is not prominent, yet people on social media are quick to form judgments and this behaviour often paves the way for misunderstanding and conflicts.

Not only on social media but this behaviour is ingrained in the approach of societal debates as well. The researchers elaborated that whether discussing climate change, vaccines, or political issues, people on opposing sides often feel equally informed yet fail to see the bigger picture.

Angus Fletcher reiterated the importance of complete information. The information gap is filled with deep-seated beliefs that may be flawed or stereotypical. The study explained the importance of always asking ‘What am I missing?’ in conflict or disagreement. This approach helps in mitigating conflicts more efficiently.

