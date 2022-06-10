Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: Here’s how dreamy their relationship is

Congratulations Britney Spears and Sam Asghari! The couple tied the knot in a closed affair at her luxury pad near Los Angeles on June 9 with their close friends and family for company. The couple, since they have started dating, have been through a lot of difficult times – from losing a baby to miscarriage. However, they firmly held onto each other and walked together. Finally, they made it to marriage in a beautiful ceremony. Around 60 guests were invited to be part of their special day – the guest list included names from the Hollywood industry such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Except a minor bump of Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alezander gatecrashing the wedding without being invited and being taken into custody, the wedding was a dreamy affair in every possible way – According to a news report, Britney decked up in a stunning gown from the shelves of Versace and walked the aisle with Elvis Presley’s Falling in Love playing in the backdrop.

While Britney and Sam start their beautiful journey together, we cannot stop gushing over the way they met and how Sam almost blew it with his sense of humour that did not quite go down well with Britney. The pop star met Sam, personal trainer and actor on the sets of Slumber Party music video in October, 2016. In an interview with Men’s Health in July, 2018, Sam confessed that when he met Britney for the first time, he tried to break the ice by asking her name twice, which did not go down well. But fortunately, they bonded over their favourite food sushi. And soon they ended up exchanging numbers and setting up their first date together.

In January, 2017, Britney made her relationship with Sam Asghari Instagram official with a loved-up candid picture of themselves having dinner together. Sam held Britney by the shoulder while the actors posed with their brightest smiles. One month after that, the couple made their first public appearance together at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala. In September, 2021, the couple announced their engagement, before her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. Speaking of Britney-Sam's wedding, Sam’s manager Brandon Cohen told Indian Express, “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.” Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, however, were not present at the wedding ceremony.

