Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for crashing her wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' first husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari. Jason showed up at Britney and Jason's wedding on Thursday, June 9, without any invitation, and even live-blogged the gatecrash on Instagram. He was soon arrested by the police. Also Read| Britney Spears announces miscarriage with heartbreaking note, says she and Sam Asghari lost their 'miracle baby'

A video of the Instagram live was shared on Twitter by fans. According to TMZ, Jason had approached event security at Britney's wedding and told them that the musician, who was his first and only wife, had invited him there. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office soon arrived at Britney's residence after a trespassing complaint. Jason was booked for trespassing, vandalism, and two batteries over his physical altercations with security. He already had a felony warrant for larceny in another county. He is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told TMZ that he is 'absolutely livid' at Jason's actions, and feels he needs to be locked up. He said, "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Britney had married Jason, her childhood friend, in Las Vegas in January 2004. However, the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later after she filed a petition to the court stating that she 'lacked understanding of her actions.' In September that year, she tied the knot with Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two children-- Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Britney and Kevin split in 2007.

Britney met Sam Asghari, a fitness trainer, on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016. They got engaged in September last year, two months before the conservatorship over Britney was terminated. They were also expecting a child together, but she shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram last month to announce that they have lost the 'miracle baby' in a miscarriage.

