Currently on a world tour promoting his latest album D-Day, K-Pop band BTS' rapper, producer and songwriter - Suga aka Min Yoongi opened up about depression and sang of his past accidents, family’s misfortune and the effect it ended up having on him in his new song Amygdala, a track from D-Day. This is however, not the first time when the South Korean boy band member has been open about his struggles with depression as he has previously discussed his experience in "The Last" Mixtape, his solo track where Suga openly talked about his battle with depression and the pressure he felt as an artist as he reflected on his journey and expressed his determination to overcome his inner struggles.

BTS Suga and depression: 10 self care lessons by Min Yoongi (Photo by Twitter/daiIyminsuga)

In an interview with Big Hit Entertainment, Suga had shared his experience with depression and anxiety and had revealed that he had received professional help and counselling to manage his mental health while emphasising the importance of seeking support when going through difficult times. Another time in a heartfelt letter to BTS fans, known as ARMY, he had discussed his mental health struggles, including depression and had expressed gratitude for the fans' support and understanding, while also encouraging them to take care of their own mental well-being.

During his UNICEF speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, Suga had addressed the topic of mental health and shared his personal experience with self-doubt and depression where he emphasised the importance of speaking openly about mental health and urged people to support and understand those who are going through similar struggles. These instances demonstrate Suga's willingness to discuss his depression openly, aiming to raise awareness and provide support to others who may be facing similar challenges.

Suga's journey with depression highlights several important points and self-care takeaways -

Mental health is important: Suga's struggle with depression highlighted the significance of prioritizing mental health. It served as a reminder that anyone, regardless of success or fame, can experience mental health challenges. Mental health can affect anyone. Suga's story emphasises that mental health issues can impact individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their success or fame. It reinforces the fact that anyone can experience depression and it is not a reflection of personal weakness. Seeking help is crucial: Suga's decision to seek professional help demonstrated the importance of reaching out for support. Therapy, counselling or medication can be instrumental in managing and overcoming depression. It's crucial to reach out for help and support when experiencing depression. Suga's openness about his struggles and decision to seek professional assistance can inspire others to do the same. Openness reduces stigma: Suga's candidness about his mental health struggles helped reduce the stigma surrounding depression. Sharing personal experiences encourages others to seek help and fosters a more understanding and supportive environment. By openly discussing his struggles with depression, Suga helps reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and his honesty encourages others to share their experiences and seek help without fear of judgment or shame. This openness contributes to creating a more understanding and supportive society. Self-care is essential: Suga's journey emphasised the importance of self-care. Taking time for oneself, practicing mindfulness, engaging in activities that bring joy and maintaining a healthy work-life balance are essential for overall well-being. Taking care of your physical and mental well-being is essential. Suga's decision to take a break from his responsibilities and focus on his health highlights the importance of self-care in managing depression. It's crucial to listen to your body and mind and when needed, take the necessary steps to prioritise your well-being, even if it means temporarily stepping away from obligations or responsibilities. Support systems matter: BTS members and their strong bond showcased the significance of a supportive network. Having friends, family, or a community that understands and supports one's struggles can make a significant difference in managing depression. Patience and self-compassion: Suga's experience taught us that overcoming depression takes time. It's crucial to be patient with oneself and practice self-compassion throughout the recovery process, acknowledging that setbacks are normal and part of the journey. Inspiring through art: Suga's music and lyrics served as a source of inspiration for many. Artistic expression can be a powerful tool for channeling emotions, raising awareness, and connecting with others who may be going through similar experiences. Balancing responsibilities: Suga's experience highlighted the need for balancing personal well-being with professional commitments. Setting boundaries, managing workload, and prioritising self-care can help prevent burnout and maintain mental health. Education and awareness: Suga's story reinforced the importance of education and raising awareness about mental health. Understanding the signs and symptoms of depression can help individuals recognise their own struggles or support others who may be going through it. Recovery is possible: Suga's journey showed that recovery from depression is possible. With the right support, self-care practices and professional help, individuals can navigate their way towards healing and lead fulfilling lives. Professional help is valuable. Suga's decision to seek professional assistance demonstrates the importance of getting appropriate help for mental health concerns. Therapists, counsellors and mental health professionals have the knowledge and skills to provide effective support and guidance during challenging times.

The BTS members often encourage their fans to prioritise mental health, engage in healthy outlets, cultivate supportive relationships, practice self-love and find a balance between work and rest as essential elements of self-care. Suga's decision to take a break from his responsibilities and focus on his health highlights the importance of self-care in managing depression.