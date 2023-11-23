Each person is born with a unique set of qualities, experiences and perspectives that make them truly one-of-a-kind yet, societal pressures and the desire to be accepted can cause individuals to suppress their uniqueness in favour of blending in. The journey to embracing your unique self involves understanding, accepting and celebrating the qualities that set you apart. Embracing your unique self: A guide to self acceptance (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

The first step to progress is knowledge of self with acceptance of what we are. After we know ourself then only we could work on ourself. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-Founder of Continua Kids, shared, “Embracing yourself will make you an optimistic thinker as you know your weakness and strength. You will feel less stressed or uncomfortable when going through difficult times. While embracing yourself, put comparison behind you. Comparison will only deteriorate the confidence and is of no good. Always listen to yourself and work on your shortcomings. Each day , you would be a better version of yourself.”

She advised, “Be kind to yourself and nourish your positivity. The better you would ward off your negativity, your inner strength will grow multi fold. The best way to nourish positivity is be surrounded by people who are positive towards live. Negativity has a domino effect, so it is always better to be away from such people. Do more and more of things which you enjoy and which brings you joy. Be aware of the present moment. Recognising that present moment is the only time where real life happens, embrace the present with your true strength and advance in life. Forgive your earlier mistakes and try to build a system as not to repeat them. Choose a system that help you to grow.”

Sachin Sandhir, Founder and CEO at GENLEAP, suggested, “Reflect on your strengths, interests, and the experiences that have shaped you. What sets you apart? What ignites you? What makes you feel good about yourself? Embrace your imperfections, celebrate your differences, engage in activities that resonate with your passions, and connect with people who appreciate your uniqueness to bolster personal growth and enrich others' lives. Embracing your unique self starts with the journey of self-discovery which gives you a deep dive into yourself and helps you decode your personality. It can help you understand your strengths, passions, talents, fears, and motivations.”

He concluded, “Several studies suggest that meditation, mindfulness, and awareness are key to finding your true self. Another upcoming revolution is the latest technology that enables humankind to discover themselves through genetic testing. In a world that often rewards conformity, discover your true identity and embrace your individuality. Stand tall as your distinct self, inspiring others to do the same - illuminating the world with the brilliance of your individuality. The path to self-acceptance begins with self-discovery.”