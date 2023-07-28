Expert tips for the Gen-Z to deal with anxiety, burnout and depression

In our rapidly changing and demanding world, Gen Z is grappling with significant mental health challenges such as anxiety, burnout and depression since unlike previous generations, Gen Z has little to no memory of a world without the Internet, smartphones and social media. Being continuously connected, constantly comparing their lives, expecting instantaneous gratification in nearly every aspect of their lives can leave them overwhelmed, mentally exhausted and have a negative impact on their psychological well-being.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alisha Lalljee, Consultant Psychologist and Special Educator in Mumbai, shared, “Feeling anxious is normal but one must learn to deal with it by forming certain coping mechanisms that work for them. It is essential to take breaks to break the monotony of the strenuous workload, spend time around people who make you smile, pursue a hobby that would help you identify and channelise your other potentials too. Keeping five minutes a day to ‘do nothing’ and only introspect helps to gain better insight.”

Suruchi Shah, Life Coach, Psychology Counsellor and NLP and Mindfulness Practioner in Mumbai, recommended the following tips that can help support the mental well-being of Gen Z -

Create meaningful connections: Spend time to build a strong support system by connecting with friends, family, and like-minded individuals. Being part of a community creates a sense of identity and helps feel secure and supported. Connect with yourself: Learning to connect with your feelings and sharing them with people you trust or journaling daily can help reduce anxiety. Practicing mindfulness meditation and deep breathing practices can help develop improve mental wellbeing. Invest time in self-care: Engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation, such as gardening, reading, exercise, meditation. Spending time doing things you like can improve your mental well-being. Practice mindful social media consumption: Take a moment to reflect on your social media usage and the content you engage with. Develop an awareness of how much time you spend and the impact it has on your well-being – whether it leaves you feeling positive, motivated, or drained. By making conscious choices about the content you consume, you can protect your mental and emotional well-being. Seek professional help: If anxiety, burnout, or depression persist, reach out to a mental health professional. You do not have to struggle with this alone, reach out for support.

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Sugami Ramesh, Psychologist at Apollo Hospitals in Bangalore, suggested -

First, recognise the symptoms of anxiety, burnout and depression.

Secondly accept it, do not be in a defensive mode or denying mode.

Thirdly look for the immediate emotional support system available to you nearby.

Fourthly look for professional support, with whom you can trust and keep the issue confidential.

Fifthly, since you have taken the initiative to deal with the issues please continue to do so until the symptoms disappear.

Lastly following up with the therapist regularly is required to monitor about the medication.

Dr Sugami Ramesh revealed, “Psychiatrists will administer medication if required, accordingly one must follow and go for therapy sessions regularly so that medication can be reduced and maintained. Apart from therapy and medication, one must have a positive mind set to be all right and lead a normal healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a regular routine and exercise will help to a great extent. One must follow consistency in their life. Following regular diet habits and exercise will gain self-confidence and self-esteem.”

Remember, it is essential to prioritise mental well-being and seek help when needed. By practicing these tips, Gen Z can learn to manage anxiety, burnout and depression, fostering a healthier and more balanced life.