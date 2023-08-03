Friendship Day 2023: Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Based on promises, trust and loyalty, a friend understands us better than we can understand ourselves. From the first day in school to the first heartbreak, a friend never leaves our side. They are always ready to be our partner in crime – from having fun and creating happy memories in life to lending their shoulders for us to cry on in difficult times. A friend is a blessing in disguise as they can heal us. A friend is a chosen family. Friendship Day celebrates the beautiful relationship shared by friends. Every year, Friendship Day is celebrated to observe and honour the relationship and to create awareness of the importance of having friends in life.

Friendship Day 2023: 5 ways to become a better friend(Pexels)

Friendship is very important in life. It helps us alleviate stress and anxiety as we have someone to share our problems with. It also helps in boosting morale and self-confidence. A true friend will never let us be in a bad mood, they will do anything to make things right. A friend also acts as a support system during struggles, thereby making us feel better.

While we all crave healthy friendships, we should also be mindful on how to be a better friend for our friends. Here are a few ways to become a better friend:

Check on them: In this busy world, it gets difficult sometimes to connect with your friends on a regular basis. But we should take time to check on them time and again to let them know that no matter what, we will never forget them.

Good listener: Sometimes all we need is someone to listen to us. We should know how to be a good listener and respond to them mindfully and give them good advice that is healthy for them.

Appreciation: A small appreciation goes a long way. In their successes, we should be their biggest cheerleader, and, in their failures, they should never have to worry who to go to. We should always be there for them.

Communicate: Communication forms the foundation block of every relationship, and in friendships too, we should be able to communicate everything and give them clarity.

Have fun: Most importantly, we should be able to bring joy, fun and laughter into each other's lives. Years down the lane, the happy memories are the ones that will bring us most joy.

