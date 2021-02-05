George Clooney wrote lots of love letters to his wife Amal during lockdown
- During a recent interview, George Clooney revealed that he loves writing letters to his wife and he wrote a lot of them during the lockdown. That is not all, even Amal used to write letters to the actor and keep them under his pillow.
George Clooney is a romantic at heart who believes in writing letters. The actor recently revealed to AARP during a candid interview that he loves sitting and penning down his feelings. The 59-year-old wrote a lot of love letters to his wife, Amal Clooney during the lockdown. He said that he used to slip the letters on her desk. That was not all, the human rights lawyer and activist used to also write letters for the actor and leave them under his pillows.
In the interview, George said, “Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow. I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house. If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it. (sic).”
According to the interview, the couple has also started writing dated letters to their three-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The celebrity couple follows a strict rule and goes for a weekend getaway every year, without their kids to have some one-on-one time. And that is when they leave the letters for their children.
This is how the two keep their romance alive even after having extremely busy schedules.
George and Amal got married at a beautiful location in Venice on September 27, 2014. The two tied the knot in the presence of the who’s who of Hollywood. They welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, three years later in June 2017.
On the work front, George Clooney was last seen in The Midnight Sky. The film that released on Netflix in 2020 was directed and produced by Clooney himself.
