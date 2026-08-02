Getting agitated easily? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 3 ways to be a calmer person

In the modern world, serenity is becoming increasingly rare. Everything, from the people in our lives to the people on social media, is usually pushing us to be excited and agitated, sometimes with good reason.

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However, the strength of a calm and peaceful mind can never be understated. It helps to improve the quality of life not just for the individuals having it, but also for the people around them.

According to Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer, it is possible to become a calmer person by following three things. They are presented as follows.

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1. Keep things in perspective

{{^usCountry}} Jeffrey pointed out that many overreactions occur because the brain makes a difficult situation feel larger than it is. When something takes place that pushes an individual to get agitated, it is better to ask oneself if the situation will matter in a week, a month, or a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeffrey pointed out that many overreactions occur because the brain makes a difficult situation feel larger than it is. When something takes place that pushes an individual to get agitated, it is better to ask oneself if the situation will matter in a week, a month, or a year. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is not about pretending nothing matters, but about recognising the difference between an unpleasant event and a catastrophic one,” noted the therapist. “Maintaining this perspective allows you to respond to the actual situation rather than a worst-case scenario created by your mind.”

2. Practice staying calm before you need to

No one should expect to be magically composed during a difficult conversation if they have never practised it in the past.

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The therapist gave an example of how to practice staying calm, stating, “If you tend to get defensive when criticised, role-play that scenario with a therapist or trusted friend. Practice pausing, listening, and responding calmly.”

“Rehearsing makes it easier to access that calm response in real-life situations, as calmness is a skill you can actively strengthen,” he noted.

3. Calm your body before you respond

It is difficult to think clearly for any person when their heart is racing, their muscles are tense, and their breathing is fast - all signs of an excited physique.

“Before acting or speaking, slow down your breathing - try inhaling and exhaling for 5 seconds each, several times. Relax your shoulders, and unclench your jaw,” shared Jeffrey. “While you may not control your initial emotional reaction, calming your physical body provides more control over your subsequent actions.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.