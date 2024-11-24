Getting ghosted or dry chats? This texting habit is to be blamed

Digital communication simplifies the effort required for in-person conversations. Texters often use abbreviations like IDK or K to speed up communication or to appear informal, cool and casual. But research shows this practice can actually spell doom for the conversation. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General explored the social dynamics between texters and the use of texting abbreviations. You may not hear back if you keep bombarding with texting shortcuts.(Pexels)

Insincere conversations

Using too many texting abbreviations will make you seem like you are not putting in any effort. (Pexels)

The researchers elaborated on how the lack of words and conveying the message only through abbreviations make the texter appear ingenuine and less serious. This prompts the receiver to not only respond later or never, but send even shorter texts to give the texter a taste of their medicine. Constantly relying on these abbreviated texts makes the receiver feel like the texter is not even interested in the chat. Using too many abbreviations may be the quickest way to fizzle out the chat. This dampens the energy of the chat and the mood of the receiver. There is a gradual disconnect and disinterest in carrying on the conversation from the receiver’s side.

Shifting trend in young people

The study found that many participants were unaware of the potential negative reception of their textual abbreviations. However, the trend is shifting, as young people despite using them are not fond of too much abbreviation in chats. The researchers pointed out that text shortcuts aren't inherently bad, but their impact depends on the context of the online conversation. They emphasized that to make a good first impression, like at the beginning of a date, it's better to type out complete words to show attention and effort in the conversation.

