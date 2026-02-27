Grandfather married for 60 years shares surprising secret to a lifetime of marriage: 'You don’t love the same woman...'

In an era of 'disposable' dating and short-lived romances, a love story shared by a Nigerian artist has provided a heartfelt perspective on what it actually takes to make love last a lifetime. On February 26, 2026, Klassiq Tunez, a Nigerian singer-songwriter and content creator, too to X and shared a conversation with his grandfather that has since resonated with thousands online. Also read | 7 questions 'that can save any marriage', according to a relationship coach X user, Klassiq Tunez, a Nigerian artist, singer-songwriter, podcaster and content creator, has shared the heartwarming tale of his grandparents' enduring love. (Representative picture: Freepik)

When asked the secret to loving the same woman for six decades, the grandfather’s answer was as jarring as it was beautiful: “You don’t love the same woman.”

The evolution of love The grandfather explained that the woman he married at 22 was not the same person at 30, 40, or 60. According to him, the 'secret' isn't communication or date nights — it is the willingness to 'update' the way you love your partner as they evolve through the seasons of life. "She changes every few years. And if you don’t update the way you love her, you lose her," Klassiq Tunez said his grandson told him.

According to Klassiq Tunez, this is how his grandfather broke down the shifting needs of a partner across the decades:

⦿ At 40: She needed respect more than romance.

⦿ At 50: She needed partnership more than passion.

⦿ At 60: She needed presence more than promises.