Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Wondering how your relationship reached its end? Study says it began two years back

Tapatrisha Das
Jun 25, 2025 07:01 PM IST

The study authors noticed a pattern in breakup – first the dissatisfaction starts gradually, and then terminal phase happens for two years.

When a relationship nears its end, partners often find themselves reflecting, questioning what went wrong and when things began to fall apart. However, a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that the decline typically begins as early as two years before the actual breakup.

A relationship’s end starts two years before it gets terminated. (Pexels)
A relationship’s end starts two years before it gets terminated. (Pexels)

Sad, but true. The study states that the process of termination of a relationship starts way back in the past. It is never sudden or impulsive. According to the study, the satisfaction level of the relationship starts to decline gradually, and then follows a steeper drop, which goes on for almost two years before the partners call it quits. Also read | Heartbreak makes you lash out or smile in peace? Study reveals 3 main reactions after breakup

Findings of the study:

The lead authors Janina Larissa Bühler and Ulrich Orth collected data from four countries - Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The study analysed data from 15,000 individuals who experienced a breakup and compared it to people who are in a relationship.

Dissatisfaction in a relationship starts gradually.(Shutterstock)
Dissatisfaction in a relationship starts gradually.(Shutterstock)

To understand how it happens, the pre-existing conditions such as age, personality traits, income, education level, and initial relationship satisfaction were considered. This method helped the study authors understand why people called it quits or if they compromised and stayed in the relationship. Also read | Not able to move on? Relationship expert shares guidebook on how to get over a breakup

The researchers noticed a significant pattern in which a termination phase of a relationship rolls. Initially, the dissatisfaction starts gradually and continues for few years, and then the terminal phase starts that goes on for about two years, before the partners decide to separate.

The study was conducted to understand if the termination of a romantic relationship follows a systematic pattern. In the paper, the authors noted, “Ending relationships show a typical pattern of preterminal and terminal decline, which may have important implications for the timing of interventions aimed at improving relationships and preventing separation.”

 Also read | Men are gutted after breakups: Study reveals they are more affected than women

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

