Wondering how your relationship reached its end? Study says it began two years back

When a relationship nears its end, partners often find themselves reflecting, questioning what went wrong and when things began to fall apart. However, a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that the decline typically begins as early as two years before the actual breakup.

Findings of the study:

The lead authors Janina Larissa Bühler and Ulrich Orth collected data from four countries - Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The study analysed data from 15,000 individuals who experienced a breakup and compared it to people who are in a relationship.

Dissatisfaction in a relationship starts gradually.(Shutterstock)

The researchers noticed a significant pattern in which a termination phase of a relationship rolls. Initially, the dissatisfaction starts gradually and continues for few years, and then the terminal phase starts that goes on for about two years, before the partners decide to separate.

The study was conducted to understand if the termination of a romantic relationship follows a systematic pattern. In the paper, the authors noted, “Ending relationships show a typical pattern of preterminal and terminal decline, which may have important implications for the timing of interventions aimed at improving relationships and preventing separation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.