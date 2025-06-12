Feeling tense before your date night? Expert shares 8 tips to manage anxiety and stay calm

Got the chills before a date night and spiralling with ‘what ifs’? Anxiety is common before a date, whether first or fifth, with racing thoughts about how things may pan out and overthinking about the smallest details. And if you are someone who already struggles with anxiety, things may seem even more overwhelming and may make you panic. But you can combat the date anxiety with the help of easy strategies. People with anxiety may even have a meltdown before a date, but with some smart strategy, one can overcome it.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Gangaram Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle some tips on how to stay calm, both before and during the date:

Before going on a date

1. Prepare well in advance. Plan out your outfit, gift, venue, transport, etc. Being in control by preparing in advance removes stress and keeps you in control.

2. Practice relaxation activities like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga, etc regularly. By doing these before the date, you can calm your nerves. Even otherwise, can include these calming rituals in your routine.

3. Focus on the event and not the outcome. Go as if you are interested in knowing the person and enjoying the experience, not stressing over it. One date generally doesn’t decide the relationship.

4. Listening to music or talking to an experienced friend can help you relax. Anxiety is about worrying about the future, how things will turn out and what might go wrong. Taking mind off about the outcome helps to ground you and stay in present.

5. If you have been prescribed anti-anxiety medication by a mental health professional, taking it as advised can help you stay calm and present.

During the date

Try to be in the moment, without overthinking about what ifs.(Shutterstock)

1. Be in the moment. Try to stay in present and enjoy the process rather than being apprehensive about the outcome. Instead of analysing every word, enjoy the date as it happens.

2. Be yourself. Being genuine even on a date goes a long way. Don’t act just to please. On a date, by being genuine, your anxiety lowers, too.

3. Listen actively. More than talking, do active listening. People love to be listened non judgementally. And you will be much appreciated. It also gives good impression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.