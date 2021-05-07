Happy Mother's Day 2021: History, date, significance, celebration of Mothers Day

Mother’s Day 2021 in India: They say a mother is one who can take the place of all others, but nobody can take her place, and we all know this could be an axiomatic truth. From the day her child is born to the day she breathes her last, a mother only lives for her child. From feeding them their first morsel, hearing their first tantrum, guiding them through their first heart break and being the constant support and shoulder to cry on, the duty of a mother is endless and her job relentless. There are no days off, no pay and absolutely no gratitude (we all know we can be difficult children), but a mother's love can never be changed and for her, her fully grown adult offspring will still seem like a little baby. And Mother's Day is the celebration which honours such unbelievable selfless humans that take care of us and nurture us through our lives. Mother's Day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday of May every year, and this year the celebration will fall on May 9, 2021.

History

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US, in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis wished to commemorate Mother's Day as a recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis who was a peace activist and had passed away three years prior. Anna had a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia - which is now the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

Dates of Mother's Day

While in India Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday or May, it is celebrated on different days in the different countries around the world. In the UK it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March to honour the Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. As for Greeks, they celebrate the festival on February 2.

Celebrations

On this day, children usually buy gifts, throw parties and do things for their mothers to show them their love, respect and appreciation. Usually mothers are relieved of all their duties and allowed to rest as the rest of the family takes on their duties. And given that the workload of moms may have tripled amid the coronavirus lockdown, this opportunity should be taken to make sure our mothers, who play makeshift teachers, cooks, doctors, counsellors, friends, and take on any role that is required of them, are treated like queens, even if just for a day.