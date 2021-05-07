Recipe: Surprise your mom this Mother's Day with this Roomali Roti Turnip Tart

With Mother's Day just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to figure out how to make the day special for our adoring mothers. And while one may not be able to do the usual things for our mothers on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we can always relieve them from kitchen duty and let them have a day of rest as we treat them to delicious meals. Here is a unique vegetarian recipe for Roomali roti and Turnip tart which will surely get you extra points with your mom, who will be blown away by your culinary skills. Check it out:

Ingredients

For roomali roti tart

180 gm all purpose flour

120 gm whole-wheat flour

50 gm raw banana

25 gm whisked egg

25 ml milk

5 gm sugar

2.5 gm salt

150 ml water

10 ml oil

For turnip kebab

250 gm turnip

50 gm split chickpea lentils

50 gm chopped onion

25 gm fried onion

15 gm chopped ginger

20 gm gm chopped garlic

10 gm chopped green chili

25 gm coriander root

100 gm clarified butter

5 gm black cumin seeds

2.5 gm turmeric powder

5 gm red chili powder

2.5 gm yellow chili powder

Salt to taste

Spice bag for turnip kebab

5 gm cinnamon

2 bay leaf

2 gm mace

2 gm green cardamom

2 gm clove

2 gm black pepper

2 gm black cardamom

½ nutmeg

2 gm dry rose petals

For garnish

1 medium size turnip

Nasturtium leafs

French marigold

Cumin flavored cream cheese

Method

For roomali roti tart

For tart add all the ingredients in a planetary mixer to make soft dough. Rest the dough for half n hour. Divide the dough in 120 gm portions and flatten it with rolling pin first and then make it even with hands. Cook the thin bread on inverted tawa or wok. While cooking keep folding it from all sides to prevent it from drying. Cut roti with round cutter and adjust it in the small tartlet mould. Keep pressing the mould on top of each other for better shape.

Bake the tarts at 160 degree Celsius for 30 minutes.

For turnip kebab

Take ghee in a thick bottom pan, temper black cumin seeds and add rest of the ingredients for the kebab. Make a bag of spices with muslin cloth. Add the spice bag in turnip kebab mixture with generous amount of water. Cover the pan and cook the mixture on slow heat till all the water evaporates. Remove the spice bag and cool the mixture. Make small patties of kebab and sear it with ghee.

For plating

Process the turnip with vegetable sheeter. Roll it and cut it thin. Blow torch the turnip till slightly burnt. Add turnip kebab in in crispy tart shells. Add cumin flavored cream cheese with burnt turnip pinwheel. Garnish with nasturtium leaf and French marigold.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Himanshu Saini)