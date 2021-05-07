Recipe: Surprise your mom this Mother's Day with this Roomali Roti Turnip Tart
- This Mother's Day, give your mother some rest, and cook up this unique vegetarian recipe for Roomali roti and Turnip tart which will surely get you extra points with your mom who will be blown away by your culinary skills.
With Mother's Day just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to figure out how to make the day special for our adoring mothers. And while one may not be able to do the usual things for our mothers on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we can always relieve them from kitchen duty and let them have a day of rest as we treat them to delicious meals. Here is a unique vegetarian recipe for Roomali roti and Turnip tart which will surely get you extra points with your mom, who will be blown away by your culinary skills. Check it out:
Ingredients
For roomali roti tart
180 gm all purpose flour
120 gm whole-wheat flour
50 gm raw banana
25 gm whisked egg
25 ml milk
5 gm sugar
2.5 gm salt
150 ml water
10 ml oil
For turnip kebab
250 gm turnip
50 gm split chickpea lentils
50 gm chopped onion
25 gm fried onion
15 gm chopped ginger
20 gm gm chopped garlic
10 gm chopped green chili
25 gm coriander root
100 gm clarified butter
5 gm black cumin seeds
2.5 gm turmeric powder
5 gm red chili powder
2.5 gm yellow chili powder
Salt to taste
Spice bag for turnip kebab
5 gm cinnamon
2 bay leaf
2 gm mace
2 gm green cardamom
2 gm clove
2 gm black pepper
2 gm black cardamom
½ nutmeg
2 gm dry rose petals
For garnish
1 medium size turnip
Nasturtium leafs
French marigold
Cumin flavored cream cheese
Method
For roomali roti tart
For tart add all the ingredients in a planetary mixer to make soft dough. Rest the dough for half n hour. Divide the dough in 120 gm portions and flatten it with rolling pin first and then make it even with hands. Cook the thin bread on inverted tawa or wok. While cooking keep folding it from all sides to prevent it from drying. Cut roti with round cutter and adjust it in the small tartlet mould. Keep pressing the mould on top of each other for better shape.
Bake the tarts at 160 degree Celsius for 30 minutes.
For turnip kebab
Take ghee in a thick bottom pan, temper black cumin seeds and add rest of the ingredients for the kebab. Make a bag of spices with muslin cloth. Add the spice bag in turnip kebab mixture with generous amount of water. Cover the pan and cook the mixture on slow heat till all the water evaporates. Remove the spice bag and cool the mixture. Make small patties of kebab and sear it with ghee.
For plating
Process the turnip with vegetable sheeter. Roll it and cut it thin. Blow torch the turnip till slightly burnt. Add turnip kebab in in crispy tart shells. Add cumin flavored cream cheese with burnt turnip pinwheel. Garnish with nasturtium leaf and French marigold.
(Recipe courtesy Chef Himanshu Saini)