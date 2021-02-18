Heiress Paris Hilton gets engaged to entrepreneur beau Carter Reum

A day before Valentine's Day, heiress and businesswoman Paris Hilton got engaged to her 'soulmate', venture capitalist Carter Reum on Saturday, February 13. According to multiple entries on Paris' eponymous website, she shared that Carter whisked her off to a private island to celebrate her birthday, writing, "My love surprised me with a birthday trip to a private island, a complete paradise where we could celebrate safely with our closest family and friends. It was the perfect place to mark a milestone."

However, soon after the birthday celebrations Carter got down on one knee and proposed to The Simple Life star, taking to her Instagram, Paris shared many pictures from the day with the caption, "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."





Paris looked stunning and radiant in a sparkly white full-sleeved Retrofete dress which featured a thigh high slit, a crown from Loschy, she also wore diamante studded mesh fingerless gloves on her hands and her ring finger featured a gorgeous emerald cut diamond ring, designed by Louis Cartier's great-great-grandson Jean Dousset. Paris wrote about the ring on her website, "The breathtakingly beautiful ring appears to be lit from within." In an interview with Vogue Paris expressed, "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”





Paris' entrepreneur fiancé also had some wonderful things to say about his significant other to Vogue, talking about their first date he said, “From our very first date, I was able to get to know the real Paris,” Reum remembers. “As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic, and an amazing woman, and I can’t wait to have her as a partner in life.”