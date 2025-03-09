Hidden cost of patriarchy: Study reveals men with traditional gender beliefs abuse women more

The traditional gender roles defined by patriarchy assign very rigid, watertight responsibilities to men and women. Men are seen as the breadwinners and dominant providers, while women are expected to be docile, submissive and responsible only for caregiving duties. This leaves no room for gender equality, as women are not seen as equals. Believing in these can have dangerous outcomes in relationships. Intimate partner violence is alarmingly widespread across the world. (Shutterstock)

A study published in PLOS ONE revealed that men in California who hold more traditional, less gender-equal views are significantly more likely to commit Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

Traditional gender roles and intimate partner violence

Men who brush off gender equality are more likely to perpetuate violence.(Shutterstock)

When a partner commits physical or sexual harm in a relationship, it is called Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). The study was conducted in California and included 3,609 men with an average age of 48 years. The participants were given statements like "Men make better political leaders than women," to which they had to agree or disagree. Their responses reflected their true beliefs about gender equality.

The survey results were shocking, as men who held traditional gender beliefs were twice as likely to commit partner violence. According to the findings, based on the survey's location, 1 in every 50 men in California admitted to such violence in the past year, which amounts to over 280,000 men.

The study showed a substantial connection between traditional beliefs and partner violence.

The researchers highlighted that promoting gender equality is the need of the hour. They recommended prevention programs focused on advocating gender equality, particularly among boys and men.

Other factors that lead to IPV

While traditional gender beliefs remained strong, there are several other risk factors like owning guns, mental health struggles, and drug use that made men commit partner violence.

These findings further show the need for holistic and comprehensive prevention efforts that target not only harmful gender beliefs but also the broader range of risk factors associated with intimate partner violence.