How to know if a person is emotionally safe? Here are the signs to look out for

Being with an emotionally safe person can make a relationship healthy and safe for the other person. A relationship requires a lot of effort, understanding and through it all, we need to learn to control and manage the intense surge of emotions that we feel when we are in love. In love, people often feel extreme emotions which can get very difficult to manage. Hence, when we learn to be emotionally safe, and are lucky to be with someone who is emotionally safe in nature, it helps in controlling such emotions and directing them in a healthy way. But how do we know if we are with an emotionally safe person?

Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed this and wrote, “Emotionally safe people can cope with intense emotions and their body’s stress response. And when they can’t they take responsibility, and they also practice self-forgiveness.” She further noted down a few signs to look out for to understand if a person is emotionally safe or not:

Listening: when a person is emotionally safe, they are calmer and patient, and hence they learn to listen more intently without having an iota of judgement for the other person sharing their emotions.

Hearing no: No is a complete sentence, and saying no is setting a clear boundary. Emotionally safe people learn to accept and respect other people’s boundaries and can deal with a no.

Disappointment: The way a person behaves when they are hurt or disappointed can say a lot about their emotional maturity. Emotionally mature and safe people do not lash out when they are hurt. Instead, they direct such emotions in a positive way.

Disagreement: Arguments bring out perspectives of other people, and people who are secure of their emotions, do not invalidate the opinions of others. Conflicts in relationships are healthy because they help in understanding the chances, growth, perspectives and opinions of the other person. Being with an emotionally safe person involves being able to speak the heart out without being invalidated or shut down.