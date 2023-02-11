Hug Day 2023: Date and significance of the day

Hug Day 2023: Valentine’s Week is here. Every year, Valentine’s Week is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all across the world. Dedicated to love of all kinds, this week is the time of the year when people express their feelings for each other. People who are in love, spend time with their significant other and ensure to make it extra special. People who have been longing to express their emotions to their crush, also do so during this week. However, Valentine’s Week is not just meant for couples. While it is great to find someone who can love us and think of a forever with them, learning to love ourselves and the ones around us including family and friends is also a blessing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Valentine’s Week is also meant to celebrate ourselves and engage in self-love. After all, how can be love someone else whole-heartedly if we don’t love ourselves first? Hug Day is celebrated on February 12 every year – two days before Valentine’s Day is celebrated. Valentine’s Week is celebrated over a span of seven days, starting from February 7 to February 14.

ALSO READ: Happy Rose Day 2023: Know the meaning of different colours of roses

Date:

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. This is one of the most-awaited days of Valentine’s Week as it spreads the language of love, safety and how love can cut through even thick loneliness.

Significance:

Hug Day celebrates the importance of embracing each other in love. Not just meant for couples, Hug Day can be celebrated by everyone. All you need to do is go and hug the person you love. It can be even family or friends. A hug can say a lot without saying anything at all. A hug means embracing each other and making it safe and happy for the other person. It is seen that a long hg can release Oxytocin from the brain as a happiness chemical, which can instantly lift the mood and make a person happy. A hug also celebrates love and affection. Next time, when you have a lot to say to a person you love but you cannot find the right words to express, just give them a long hug.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}