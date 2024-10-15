Husbands 'who shame wives, make cruel jokes on size' are red flags, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta Diwekar, a longtime nutritionist to celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, has spoken in a new post about the relationship red flags that can cause lasting damage to a person's well-being. In her latest Instagram post, she shared how many husbands who join their wives during a consultation with her embody red flags. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship tips reveal overseen red flags Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says a wife needs her husband's support, not jokes, when she is trying to 'get a grip' on her health and become fit. (Pexels)

She listed all the ways men make slight digs at their wives here and there as the wives try to become fit and healthy and 'get a grip on their health'. Her post attracted all kinds of reactions, with some even saying that men tend to lose weight faster than women not because of biology, but because they get healthy ready meals prepared by their wives as well as all the support they need. Others said women do not get the same support from their husbands during their weight loss journey that they provide to their spouses.

What did Rujuta Diwekar say?

She began by writing, "I am just tired. Tired of husbands who accompany their wives for their meetings with me and invariably end up mocking and complaining about the wife's lack of discipline to eat and exercise and mood swings."

Rujuta also said the wives who came along with their husbands were the opposite, writing, "But wives who accompany husbands, act as enablers. Help them get their food and workout discipline. Plan, schedule, cook, coordinate, essentially do whatever it takes to make life easier for their husbands."

‘Men fail to notice trauma their wives go through’

Further questioning men, she wrote, "It is 2024 and I am yet to meet a husband who asks what he could do to better support his wife. The cruel jokes on size, sensitiveness etc., continue. As does cutting the wife's sentences mid-way, taking phone calls mid-meeting etc. We, of course, have mastered the art of telling them off in a polite and absolute way. But the men fail to notice the turmoil, trauma, and exhaustion that their wives go through is appealing. That they will make fun of her, shame her, is next level terrible."

‘Wife needs support, not jokes’

Rujuta added, "The best husbands so far are the ones who sit outside and say, 'Thank you, she really likes coming here and we get to go out for lunch from here. Ha ha ha. But it is only 2024, I will update in 2034 if I have found a sensitive man, who has noticed that his wife needs support, not jokes, and who enables her to do all that she can to get a grip on her health. Just like women, tirelessly and timelessly, have been doing for their husbands."

Reactions to her post

"They say that men lose weight faster than women because of the lean muscle composition. I strongly feel that they lose it because of the ready meals and soaked nuts on the tables. Fresh and warm soups are served for dinner. Khichdi with ghee on top that their wives put so that they don't lose their energy and shine... Walking shoes and active wear on the hallway," read a comment.

An Instagram user also said, "My husband consulted a nutritionist who insisted I (the wife) has to be on call when his meal plans are being discussed to ensure my husband follows through the program. I, like every good wife should, decided to find a different nutritionist. Needless to add, this was a male nutritionist completely convinced that it's my job to ensure his plan is followed through."

Agreeing with Rujuta, a person commented, "And once again, you woke up and decided to tell the (brutal) truth. Cheers to you." A comment also read, "Most girls are treated like this from the very beginning in their houses. That is why it gets easier for husbands to get away with such behaviour."