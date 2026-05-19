Indian man kept getting rejected by women as 'he refused to move out of his parents’ home': Matchmaker shares solution

In the evolving landscape of Indian matrimony, a new conflict might be emerging between modern career ambitions and traditional living arrangements. In a May 16 Instagram post, Oendrila Kapoor, a matchmaker, dating coach, and founder of The Date Crew, highlighted a case study that has sparked a conversation about the 'worldview problem' currently facing many 'on-paper' perfect bachelors. Also read | Actor shares secret that made her brother a top pick on Indian matrimony site after initial struggle: Not looks or money

Oendrila Kapoor warns men against expecting modern partners while clinging to traditional living arrangements. (Freepik)

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According to Oendrila, the client in question — a successful, financially secure entrepreneur — found himself repeatedly rejected by potential matches for one specific reason: "He refuses to move out of his parents’ home."

'He wanted a modern woman with traditional expectations'

Oendrila shared that the client sought a partner who was 'equally ambitious, intellectually curious, and earning at least 50 percent of what he made'. However, his non-negotiable insistence on staying in the family home created a fundamental disconnect.

"He wanted a modern woman with traditional expectations," Oendrila noted. "A woman who had worked hard to build her own identity, but was expected to step into a home where the rules and roles were already defined," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The irony deepened when the matchmaking team introduced him to women who were already comfortable in joint family setups. He rejected them, sharing he 'couldn’t resonate with them intellectually'. Oendrila pointed out that he desired someone who had 'hustled in her career as he did', yet failed to realise that 'such women did not work this hard to adjust in a home they can't even call their own'. 'My parents are chill' is not an argument {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The irony deepened when the matchmaking team introduced him to women who were already comfortable in joint family setups. He rejected them, sharing he 'couldn’t resonate with them intellectually'. Oendrila pointed out that he desired someone who had 'hustled in her career as he did', yet failed to realise that 'such women did not work this hard to adjust in a home they can't even call their own'. 'My parents are chill' is not an argument {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A common defence used by men in this position is the assurance that their parents are easy-going. Oendrila argued that this phrase— "Mere parents bahut chill hain '(My parents are so chill)" — is often used to 'close the conversation before she (the prospective wife) can fully express her opinions'. The reality, Oendrila suggested, was more complex than just personality types: even with 'pleasant' parents, a woman is asked to walk into a home with 'its own rhythms, its own dynamics, its own way of doing everything'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A common defence used by men in this position is the assurance that their parents are easy-going. Oendrila argued that this phrase— "Mere parents bahut chill hain '(My parents are so chill)" — is often used to 'close the conversation before she (the prospective wife) can fully express her opinions'. The reality, Oendrila suggested, was more complex than just personality types: even with 'pleasant' parents, a woman is asked to walk into a home with 'its own rhythms, its own dynamics, its own way of doing everything'. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that the client’s reasoning for staying was that his 'mom handles all the cooking, cleaning, managing help, all the domestic administration'. To him, it made 'no sense to leave', but to a partner, it represents a lack of autonomy. The greatest gift parents can give, Oendrila argued, is not a free home, but 'the space to figure out who you are together, without an audience, without inherited roles'.

The 'uncomfortable conversation'

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The case study Oendrila shared serves as a warning for men who believe they can have the 'best of both worlds' without personal compromise. Oendrila insisted that for a marriage to succeed in this climate, couples must move away from orders 'ready to be announced' and toward genuine collaborative decisions: "What needs to change isn't her expectations. It's the assumption that nothing has to change on his end."

A call for parental intervention

In a bold take on cultural norms, Oendrila suggested that the solution might start with the older generation. "Honestly? Indian parents need to start kicking their children out," she said. This isn't out of a lack of love, but because a marriage should be the 'beginning of your own family, not an extension of your parents'. She argued that the closeness valued in Indian culture isn't worth it if it 'costs the daughter-in-law everything she built'.

Key questions for couples

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To navigate these difficult family dynamics, Oendrila suggested couples actually discuss the following before committing:

⦿ Duration: Will we live with parents? Whose, when, and for how long?

⦿ Caregiving: If one becomes a primary caregiver for an ageing parent, how does the financial and domestic split change?

⦿ Agency: What happens if the arrangement stops working — is that a conversation we are 'allowed' to have?

As Oendrila concluded her post, the fundamental question remains: "Are two adults building a life together? Or is one person expected to fit into a life that has already been designed for her?"

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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