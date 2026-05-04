Actor shares secret that made her brother a top pick on Indian matrimony site after initial struggle: Not looks or money

Frustrated by the lack of interest, Maya decided to pivot. She swapped out the polished portraits for a candid shot of her brother in the middle of a mundane household task: washing utensils.

In a hilarious yet relatable April 22 Instagram video, Maya detailed her initial struggle to find matches for her brother. Despite being 'handsome and smart' with a strong salary, his profile – initially filled with high-quality, curated photos – was met with total silence. "I thought that if I uploaded pics like this, lots of good marriage offers for him would come," Maya said in Hindi. "But two days passed... even one week passed. No response came," she added.

Chhattisgarh-based actor Maya Sahu set social media abuzz after sharing the unconventional strategy that turned her brother’s luck around on the matrimonial site Shaadi.com – and it turns out that in 2026, the way to a suitor’s heart isn't through a resume, but through the kitchen sink.

In the high-stakes world of digital matchmaking, where impressive job titles and physical appearance usually reign supreme, one woman has discovered a surprising new cheat code for matrimonial success: doing the dishes. Also read | Tips to help you find 'the one' on matrimonial websites

The instant response The results were immediate – Maya claimed that as soon as the photo went live, the floodgates opened. "Now there is a line of marriage offers for him," she shared, adding in the caption “Ab sab yahi chahte hai (Everyone wants this now).”

The video struck a chord with hundreds of Instagram users, highlighting a shift in what modern partners value. As traditional domestic roles continue to evolve, the 'helping hand' archetype appears to be significantly more attractive to contemporary women than the traditional 'provider' persona alone.

A shift in values The comments section of Maya’s post became a forum for discussing the 'new Indian groom' – while financial stability and looks haven't lost their place, they are no longer the sole metrics of a 'good catch'.

One Instagram user commented, "Today's requirement of girls for marriage..." implying that life skills are now a top priority. Another person summed it up bluntly: "Women want a husband who does chores, not just loves you or earns money." The consensus among many was that vulnerability and a willingness to handle domestic labour were the ultimate green flags.

Maya’s experiment serves as a lighthearted but profound reminder: in the modern marriage market, a man who knows his way around a scrub brush might just be the most eligible bachelor in the room.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.