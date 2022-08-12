Ingredients of healthy boundaries between parent and child

Parenting is one of the most beautiful feelings. Bringing up a child and teaching him all about how to navigate life, is a life-altering journey in itself. However, it can be tricky at times as well. Especially when we do not know how the child is going to react to situations and certain discussions, it can become a tricky situation for us. However, boundaries must be respected and kept in mind at all times. In case of parenting as well, we should not forget to maintain boundaries with your child. Psychologist Dr Jazmine McCoy, who goes by the name The Mom Psychologist on Instagram, is known for sharing insights related to parenting and parenthood on her social media handles on a regular basis. Be it how to have difficult conversations with our children to how to instill trust in them, Jazmine is known for addressing several issues related to parenthood.

Jazmine, a day back, addressed the importance of healthy boundaries in parenting and wrote of the ingredients that are extremely important in keeping the boundaries:

Clear communication: Often we do not communicate clearly with our children. This leaves them confused and wanting for attention; hence they do a lot of actions which can further make us angry. To avoid such situations, we should clearly communicate our feelings and also create the space for them to communicate their emotions with us. This will help us in creating clear boundaries with them which we both can respect.

Empathy: To start creating boundaries, we must take into consideration about the way they feel. Being empathetic about their feelings and emotions can help us in understanding them better and communicating with them.

Follow through: Sometimes we may have difficulties in understanding the things they say. In that case we should follow up with them about what they said and speak to them about the version that we understood.