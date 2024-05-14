 International Day of Families 2024: 5 ways to bond with your family and create happy memories - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

International Day of Families 2024: 5 ways to bond with your family and create happy memories

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 14, 2024 04:24 PM IST

International Day of Families 2024: From laughing together to trying out new things, here are a few ways to bond and create memories with family.

International Day of Families 2024: Family is the backbone of our identity. They are the home where we grow up and come back to when we stay far away. Our family is our strength and also our weakness. Family plays a significant role in shaping us as a person and instilling in us the values and the beliefs that we abide by. Family members play an important role in personal growth and development and help us to become better versions of ourselves. Every year, International Day of Families is observed to raise awareness about the importance of families, and also bring to notice the social, economic and demographic processes that impact families throughout the world.

Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15.(Unsplash)
Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Happy International Day of Families 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15. This year, the theme of International Day of Families is - Families and Climate Change: International Year of the Family + 30. As we gear up to celebrate the special day with our families, here are a few ways to bond with the family members.

Ways to connect with family members and create memories:

Good communication: Most of the time, we tend to develop a distance from our family members because we fail to communicate our emotions with them. We should consciously try to develop good communication skills and be better listeners.

Establish traditions and values: A family that aspires together, stays together. Having common aspirations, traditions, values and beliefs holds a family together by an invisible strong bond.

Try new things together: Be it baking a cheesecake or trying out a new dish or going for a hike, trying out new things together with family helps in creating more memories that can last a lifetime.

Stay active: Going for a run with your parents, or practising yoga with them, or simply hitting the gym with your siblings can help in making new memories and staying fit and healthy.

Laugh together: The best memories are created at home when you are surrounded by your loved ones, laughing together, watching TV and relishing delectable dishes. The slow moments become the most-cherished memories in years.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / International Day of Families 2024: 5 ways to bond with your family and create happy memories

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On