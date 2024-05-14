International Day of Families 2024: 5 ways to bond with your family and create happy memories

International Day of Families 2024: Family is the backbone of our identity. They are the home where we grow up and come back to when we stay far away. Our family is our strength and also our weakness. Family plays a significant role in shaping us as a person and instilling in us the values and the beliefs that we abide by. Family members play an important role in personal growth and development and help us to become better versions of ourselves. Every year, International Day of Families is observed to raise awareness about the importance of families, and also bring to notice the social, economic and demographic processes that impact families throughout the world. Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15.(Unsplash)

Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15. This year, the theme of International Day of Families is - Families and Climate Change: International Year of the Family + 30. As we gear up to celebrate the special day with our families, here are a few ways to bond with the family members.

Ways to connect with family members and create memories:

Good communication: Most of the time, we tend to develop a distance from our family members because we fail to communicate our emotions with them. We should consciously try to develop good communication skills and be better listeners.

Establish traditions and values: A family that aspires together, stays together. Having common aspirations, traditions, values and beliefs holds a family together by an invisible strong bond.

Try new things together: Be it baking a cheesecake or trying out a new dish or going for a hike, trying out new things together with family helps in creating more memories that can last a lifetime.

Stay active: Going for a run with your parents, or practising yoga with them, or simply hitting the gym with your siblings can help in making new memories and staying fit and healthy.

Laugh together: The best memories are created at home when you are surrounded by your loved ones, laughing together, watching TV and relishing delectable dishes. The slow moments become the most-cherished memories in years.