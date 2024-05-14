International Day of Families 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Day of Families 2024: Family binds us together. The love that we receive from our family members helps us to grow as an individual and strength our emotional bonds. Family is the home that we grow up in and the home that we come back to when we stay far. Our family members hold us in love and affection till the end of time. They help us to grow up and become better individuals. The role of a family is very significant in personal development and promoting the sense of communities and social cohesion. Every year, International Day of Families is observed to raise awareness about the importance of a family. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must know about. Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15. This year, the special day falls on Wednesday.

History:

In the year 1993, the United Nations General Assembly declared in the resolution - A/RES/47/237 that every year, May 15 should be celebrated as International Day of Families. The day helps in raising awareness about the issues faced by families and how the social and economic processes can affect families throughout the world.

Significance:

The theme of this year's International Day of Families is - Families & Climate Change: International Year of the Family + 30. "The 2024 International Day of Families aims to raise awareness of how climate change impacts families and the role families can play in climate action. Climate change negatively affects family health and wellbeing through increased pollution, extreme weather events that displace people, disruptions to agriculture and food systems, and economic impacts. Families contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions through electricity usage, transportation choices, food consumption, and overall consumption patterns. Ambitious climate action is urgently needed by governments, businesses, and citizens to cut emissions and advance climate justice," wrote the United Nations on their official website.