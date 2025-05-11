Just a rough patch or beginning of the end? Expert shares 7 signs when relationship is at the point of no return

A ‘relation-ship’ may seem all well and good, sailing smoothly on its course. But sometimes, the vision gets blinded by a mist of comfort and denial, leaving you short-sighted, until you finally see it's about to crash, too late to steer away, with sinking as the only option. There's a difference between a rough patch and the beginning of the end. You can bounce back from a rough patch, but when you hit a dead end, there’s no turning back.(Shutterstock)

In a relationship that’s slowly losing its colours, there may be a growing sense of unease that something is off, and love is slipping through the cracks. Before it’s too late, it’s important to rein it in and recognise the signs that your relationship is going south.

Relationship coach Jon Dabach took to Instagram to share 7 subtle-but-serious signs that your relationship might be nearing the point of no return. He also shared one of his clients' experiences, where they didn't realise their relationship was nearing the end until it was too late.

The relationship coach shared these 7 signs:



1. You avoid conversations

Every talk ends in a fight, or worse, silence.

When communication feels pointless, emotional distance and disconnect set in fast.

2. No more physical affection

Not just sex, but the small things too.

Like casual touch, hugs, hand-holding, or even warmth disappear.

3. You feel better alone

Their presence once felt like home.

But now it's a reminder of what's feeling.

4. Resentment has replaced gratitude

Everything they do irritates you.

Kindness feels forced. You can’t remember the last “thank you.”

There is a deep-seated resentment instead of love.(Shutterstock)

5. You fantasise about life without them

It's not expressed in moments of anger

But as a quiet, daily thought.

6. You have stopped trying to fix things

Apathy has taken over, and it's one of the final nails in the coffin.

You are no longer fighting for the relationship, you’re just surviving in it.

7. You have lost respect for each other

Love can survive a lot.

But without respect, rebuilding is nearly impossible.

He emphasised that the sooner one identifies these, the better the chances are of mending the relationship.

