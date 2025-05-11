Just a rough patch or beginning of the end? Expert shares 7 signs when relationship is at the point of no return
There are some signs that unequivocally tell you if your relationship is beyond the point of salvage. Know about these here.
A ‘relation-ship’ may seem all well and good, sailing smoothly on its course. But sometimes, the vision gets blinded by a mist of comfort and denial, leaving you short-sighted, until you finally see it's about to crash, too late to steer away, with sinking as the only option.
In a relationship that’s slowly losing its colours, there may be a growing sense of unease that something is off, and love is slipping through the cracks. Before it’s too late, it’s important to rein it in and recognise the signs that your relationship is going south.
ALSO READ: Are you compatible with your partner? Relationship coach shares 4 ways you can know if they are the one for you
Relationship coach Jon Dabach took to Instagram to share 7 subtle-but-serious signs that your relationship might be nearing the point of no return. He also shared one of his clients' experiences, where they didn't realise their relationship was nearing the end until it was too late.
The relationship coach shared these 7 signs:
1. You avoid conversations
- Every talk ends in a fight, or worse, silence.
- When communication feels pointless, emotional distance and disconnect set in fast.
2. No more physical affection
- Not just sex, but the small things too.
- Like casual touch, hugs, hand-holding, or even warmth disappear.
3. You feel better alone
- Their presence once felt like home.
- But now it's a reminder of what's feeling.
4. Resentment has replaced gratitude
- Everything they do irritates you.
- Kindness feels forced. You can’t remember the last “thank you.”
5. You fantasise about life without them
- It's not expressed in moments of anger
- But as a quiet, daily thought.
6. You have stopped trying to fix things
- Apathy has taken over, and it's one of the final nails in the coffin.
- You are no longer fighting for the relationship, you’re just surviving in it.
7. You have lost respect for each other
- Love can survive a lot.
- But without respect, rebuilding is nearly impossible.
He emphasised that the sooner one identifies these, the better the chances are of mending the relationship.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.