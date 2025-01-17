Kareena Kapoor has said some truly inspiring things the over years: Her 8 quotes on strength, resilience, love and life
Kareena Kapoor's quotes on life, love, inner strength and her overall philosophy in life are testament to her spirit.
On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor reacted to the attack on actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, who sustained six wounds after he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their family home in Bandra, Mumbai. Via her Instagram post, Kareena requested media and paparazzi to 'refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage' during this 'incredibly challenging time' for her family. Also read | Kareena Kapoor says reinvention helped her excel in last 20 years, credits husband Saif for showing her ‘bigger picture’
As Kareena Kapoor faces a difficult time head-on, we take you back to some of her insightful and notable quotes, over the years. Kareena's philosophy on life is centered on embracing challenges, practising self-love, nurturing relationships, and continuously growing and evolving as a person.
Here are some of her quotes that offer a glimpse into Kareena's take on life, well-being, resilience, strength, and love that highlight the need for balance and self-awareness.
Kareena's quotes on life and resilience
⦿ "Life is full of happiness and tears; be strong and have faith."
This quote emphasises her resilience and faith in navigating life's ups and downs.
⦿ "I don’t take success and failure seriously. The only thing I do seriously is march forward. If I fall, I get up and march again."
This quote showcases her determination and perseverance.
⦿ "I do my own thing. And I believe what I do is the right thing."
This quote showcases her confidence in her choices and staying true to herself.
Kareena's quotes on strength and self-worth
⦿ "I am not a home breaker and I can never be."
This quote demonstrates her confidence and commitment to her values.
⦿ "I want a man I can keep for myself."
This quote showcases her self-worth.
⦿ "You are as old as you look. If you are fit and pretty at an X age, why won't filmmakers want to cast you, whether you are married or not?"
This quote showcases her accepting attitude and optimism.
Kareena's quotes on love and relationships
⦿ "I believe in the institution of marriage and it’s like a tag to cement the relationship for your friends, family and public."
This quote highlights her views on marriage and relationships.
⦿ "A lot of guys try to mingle with me because of who I am. If I encounter a guy with a clean heart, I will go by my instincts."
This quote demonstrates her desire for genuine connections and meaningful relationships.
