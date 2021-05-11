Kim Kardashian shares loved up post for momager Kris Jenner for Mother's Day

Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star Kim Kardashian recently expressed her love for mother Kris Jenner with an emotional note that she penned for Mother's Day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a loved up post for her manager mother. The 39-year-old reality TV star and SKIMS founder shared an image of herself in a body-hugging dress in white that accentuated her world-famous curves as mother Kris leaned onto her second born in a sheer, black lace top and black jacket with a huge brooch around the waist to accentuate her figure.

Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to her mother, the fashion mogul wrote, "There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a household!"

The post went on to express gratitude for Kris's upbringing of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, "Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55 am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL. Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL. I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know! (sic)"





Momager Kris also shared a series of throwback photographs with all her children including Kourtney, Khloe, Robert, Kylie, Kendall and Kim, and captioned her Instagram post with, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there! I am blessed with six incredible children, ten beautiful grandchildren, and the most wonderful mother anyone could ask for. Thank you to my mother MJ for always being there for me, and for being such a strong and present force in all of our lives. Thank you to all of my kids for bringing so much joy and love into my life! I love you all more than you could ever imagine. I could not be prouder of the women and mothers that my daughters have become, and I thank God every single day for making me your mommy. To all the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, mentors, mother figures, and to all the women out there who care for, and love their kids unconditionally, happy Mother’s Day!! I wish you all a day filled with love."





On a related note, Kris Jenner- who has raised the six Kardashian-Jenner clan; once shared in an interview that she is closer to her second oldest child- Kim Kardashian and that she reaches out to her whenever she gets stuck in any crisis. And during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim had once joked that she enjoyed being her mother's favourite for many years and now she was replaced by the youngest of the clan, make-up mogul Kylie Jenner.