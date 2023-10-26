Marital success secrets: 8 things that matter most for happy and long-lasting marriages

Marriage is a profound and intricate journey, a complex dance of love, friendship and shared goals. As couples travel down the road of marriage, a few essential components often emerge as the pillars of a happy and successful marriage. These basic principles serve as a compass to guide marriages through the ups and downs of life. Whether you're considering getting married or have been in a committed relationship for fifty years, marriage is rarely easy. For a marriage to be truly happy and successful, it requires respect as well as work, commitment and love. It takes work to build a loving and respectful marriage. Each partner needs to do his or her part. Marital success secrets: 8 things that matter most for happy marriages(Pixabay)

"In a marriage, some things matter most, and they're like the secret sauce that keeps the connection strong. First off, you've got affection – those simple but oh-so-meaningful gestures like hugs, kisses, and smiles. They're like little sparks that brighten your partner's day. Then, there's teamwork. Remember, it's not "I" but "we" in marriage. You're a team, and together, you can take on whatever life throws your way," says Amanda Twiggs, marriage coach in her recent Instagram post. (Also read: Going through heartbreak? Here are 10 essential questions to help you heal and recover after a painful relationship )

She added, "Now, let's talk about communication. This one's a biggie. Open, honest chats are the key to really getting each other. Don't be afraid to lay it all out there. And then, there's intimacy. It's not just about the physical stuff; it's about emotional closeness, the kind that lays the foundation for a deep, loving connection. Of course, we can't forget about sex. A happy marriage often includes a healthy sex life. Keep that flame burning! And then, kindness – those little acts of love and appreciation. They're like daily reminders of how much you care."

"Faithfulness? That's a must. It's all about keeping the trust intact. Love, well, that's the core. Love unconditionally and let your actions scream it every day. And last but not least, praise and validation. We all need a bit of that. It boosts self-esteem and confidence, creating a positive vibe in your marriage. So, husbands and wives, remember to love and appreciate each other, it's what makes the magic happen in your special bond," says Amanda.

She further shared eight things that matter most in marriages:

1. Affection matters: It may seem routine but showing your love with gestures of affection goes a long way. A hug, a kiss, or a smile can brighten your partner's day.

2. Teamwork matters: In marriage, you're a team. Together, you can conquer any challenge that comes your way. There is no I in marriage.

3. Communication matters: Open and honest communication is the key to understanding each other's needs and desires. Don't be afraid to talk to your partner.

4. Intimacy matters: Nurture emotional intimacy-it's the foundation of a deep, loving connection.

5. Kindness matters: Small acts of kindness go a long way in showing your love and appreciation.

6. Faithfulness matters: Stay true to your commitment. Faithfulness is the cornerstone of trust.

7. Love matters: Love unconditionally, and let your love shine through your actions every day.

8. Compliments matter: Don't forget to praise and appreciate one another. We all need validation. It helps our self-esteem and confidence.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!