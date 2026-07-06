Mental health counsellor shares the boundaries every adult should set with their parents to protect their peace

For many adults in India, saying "no" to their parents can feel far more difficult than saying it to anyone else. Whether it's about career decisions, relationships, marriage, finances, or personal space, family expectations can make it hard to establish independence. But healthy boundaries aren’t disrespectful. They are important to protecting your mental well-being while nurturing a better relationship with parents. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshada Desai, a mental health counsellor, shared healthy boundaries every Indian adult needs to set with their parents.

Boundaries every adult should set with their parents to protect their peace. (Unsplash)

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1. Financial boundaries

Harshada highlighted that supporting parents in Indian culture is often solely put on the children. However, it often needs a defined shape or structure. This is particularly true for men, who, as the sons of the family, are often stressed with financial burdens. Open-ended financial support, given without limits, tends to breed quiet resentment on both sides. “A clear, communicated amount or arrangement protects the relationship far better than a vague, guilt-driven whatever you need,” advises Harshada.

2. Decision-making boundaries

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{{^usCountry}} Career choices, partner choices, when to have children, how to raise grandchildren, opinions around such topics are solely the choice of and need to be made by the adult child. In the Indian context, parental inputs are often seen as commands rather than helpful suggestions. So their opinions should be welcomed, but should not be binding. “I often ask clients to separate my parents' opinion from my parents' permission. Wanting the former is healthy; needing the latter usually keeps someone stuck,” said Harshada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career choices, partner choices, when to have children, how to raise grandchildren, opinions around such topics are solely the choice of and need to be made by the adult child. In the Indian context, parental inputs are often seen as commands rather than helpful suggestions. So their opinions should be welcomed, but should not be binding. “I often ask clients to separate my parents' opinion from my parents' permission. Wanting the former is healthy; needing the latter usually keeps someone stuck,” said Harshada. {{/usCountry}}

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Open-ended financial support, given without limits, tends to breed quiet resentment on both sides.

3. Time and access boundaries

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Daily calls, unannounced visits, or an expectation of constant availability can come from love, but they can also quietly erode an adult's sense of having their own agency and independence. Naming a workable rhythm — a weekly call instead of daily, notice before visits etc. this isn’t distance. It's sustainability.

4. Emotional boundaries

Many adults, especially eldest children and daughters, unconsciously take on the role of their parents' emotional caretaker — managing their moods, anxieties, or marital conflicts. This is one of the heaviest, least visible boundaries to set, because it often means saying: ‘I can listen, but I can't fix this for you.’

5. Boundaries around unsolicited advise

“Comments on weight, marriage timelines, parenting style, or career choices are usually well-intentioned, but repeated exposure without a boundary erodes confidence,” highlights Harshada. A simple, calm I hear you, but I've decided — repeated consistently without over-explaining — is often more effective than a single dramatic confrontation.

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A clear, communicated amount or arrangement protects the relationship far better than a vague, guilt-driven whatever you need.

According to Harshada, in the Indian context, boundaries are also seen as a taboo or westernisation of the Indian family, or worse, thought of as betrayed by children. “But both children and parents should remember that, contrary to what many fear, most parent-child relationships don't break under a well-communicated and respected boundary. They often improve, because resentment — the quiet by-product of no boundaries at all — usually does far more damage to closeness than an honest limit ever does,” highlighted Harshada.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.